Sven Zaadnoordijk Appointed as CEO of Radio Holland Group

[By: Radio Holland Group]

Radio Holland Group, part of the Pon Group, proudly appoints Sven Zaadnoordijk as its new CEO effective January 1, 2024. Sven will replace Kees-Jan Mes, who led the group through an important transformation over the last few years.

Sven Zaadnoordijk joined the group in 2012 and brings a wealth of experience in the Maritime Industry. Having served as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Regional Director for both Asia and Americas, stationed in various countries like The Netherlands, Hong Kong, Singapore and USA, Sven has the proven experience and relationships to lead Radio Holland into the next phase.

“During the strategic development phase back in 2020, Sven Zaadnoordijk enhanced the global processes and brought Radio Holland back to the marketplace, having a continuous focus on a seamless customer journey, customer loyalty, employee engagement and group financials. Today, because of the joined efforts and flexibility of the Radio Holland team, the company is once again the frontrunner in the Maritime Navigation & Communication industry”, said Kees-Jan Mes.

The Board of Management is confident that Sven Zaadnoordijk will lead Radio Holland into its next phase of growth and innovation. His strategic acumen, coupled with his proven track record, positions him as the ideal leader to drive Radio Holland toward its vision to be the "First choice for NavCom solutions."