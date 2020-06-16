Sustainability Initiatives Under Review for MV Narrative

By The Maritime Executive 06-15-2020 03:53:02

Some of the Sustainability Initiatives under consideration include:

Liquid Natural Gas

Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) is the cleanest burning fossil fuel and currently the most environmentally friendly option available for powering ships. It is produced by taking natural gas, removing the impurities and liquifying it at very low temperatures. Whenever possible, the ship will source renewable LNG (also known as RNG, biogas, bio-LNG and biomethane). Renewable LNG is not a fossil fuel - it is derived from waste products such as landfills, livestock operations, commercial food waste facilities and wastewater treatment plants. Using renewable LNG cuts CO2 emissions by more than 80% compared to diesel. (NGVA / NGVA Europe)

Hydroponic Gardens

Storylines is the world’s first ship to have an organic vertical hydroponic garden. The 5,400 square foot garden will have crops such as salad greens, microgreens, herbs, vine crops including tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, squash and eggplant, and some fruit including strawberries.



Converting Waste to Energy

Storylines is researching the most technologically advanced maritime systems. Converting waste heat (from the ship’s engines) to electricity can power the ships’ residences. Excess energy needed to cool the LNG fuel can be reclaimed to cool the HVAC system, thus reducing total vessel energy consumption. Also under consideration is equipment that converts solid waste to electricity. With this technology, carbon based waste including food, sewage, paper, cardboard, plastic, wood and oil are converted into gas, bio-oil and usable heat.

Zero-waste Onboard Farmer's Market

Storylines has the first ever ‘zero-waste’ ship’s store. The innovative market will feature organic produce from the ship’s garden, freshly made deli selections, bulk dry goods and refill stations for everyday essentials including household, beauty and personal care items. Packaging is all biodegradable, compostable or reusable. Residents make their selections with cotton bags or reusable canisters to avoid using plastic.



Ship to Plate (farm to table)

Storylines is the first ship to grow its own crops onboard taking the locally and responsibly sourced food movement to the high seas. The ship is also able to source items from local farms to support the communities in the ports it visits. The farm-to-table (ship-to-plate) restaurant will also feature a ‘catch of the day’, fresh from the port of call.

Sustainably Sourced Food

Storylines sources only sustainable seafood certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC). Other animal products are free-range, not factory farmed. Sourcing ingredients from sustainable farms is a priority (and local farms whenever possible) to reduce the ship’s carbon footprint and ensure that residents and crew are offered only the freshest food.

Microbrewery

In keeping with the local and sustainable ethos, Storylines’ ship has an onboard 800 liter capacity brewery, tapping several varieties of beer with the goal of producing enough to self-sustain its residents and crew without bringing in any external cans or bottles. In addition to serving exceptionally fresh high-quality beer, this will also help meet waste-reduction goals.

Barrel Wine on Tap

Storylines’ offers an incredible wine selection on barrel tap as part of its commitment to using fewer resources. Varieties from around the world of award winning quality from a wide range of vineyards will be available. These can be served by the glass, carafe or bottle. Each 60 gallon barrel of wine saves the packaging of 25 cases and 300 glass bottles. This enables residents and guests to sample a variety of wine before making a selection.

No Single-use Plastics

Storylines is committed to using only biodegradable or reusable items. In food service areas jam, butter, and yogurt containers are served residential style, not in individual plastic containers. Metal spoons will be used instead of plastic stir sticks and residents will find washable glasses and coffee cups instead of disposable cups. Biodegradable straws, bamboo picnic utensils, cloth napkins, and compostable take-out containers are some other examples. Cabin service will not include miniature plastic toiletry bottles...like any other residence, personal care items are purchased in the market or in port. In-residence coffee makers use compostable pods.

Supply Chain

Storylines purchases from ethical companies that share common goals including responsible governance, protecting resources and treating employees fairly. Working with B-Corporations ensures that Storylines is aligned with businesses that prioritize people and planet above profits. Supporting companies participating in 1% for the Planet and Pledge 1% helps environmental preservation, and purchasing from climate neutral companies helps to halt climate change.

Paperless Company

As a multinational corporation, Storylines is well accustomed to digital communications and technology. DocuSign and SmartVault software for transactions helps with paperless operations. The business center on MV Narrative for residents’ use will have printers and 100% post-consumer recycled paper as well as a recycling receptacle.

Recycling

Storylines is selective about everything brought on board the ship. With a commitment to a low-waste environment, the vast majority of things brought on must be consumable, biodegradable or reusable; but if that is not possible, recyclable. The company’s goal is to repurpose 100% of waste generated on board as part of our Waste Management Policy. These protocols refer to internal purchasing and will not regulate what residents bring on board.

Nontoxic Hull Coating

Antifouling coating on the hull prevents ship fouling and organisms from settling. While most anti-fouling is toxic for marine life, Storylines sources non-toxic, biocide-free coating that is safe for sensitive marine environments. It keeps the hull smooth and reduces fuel consumption by reducing friction resistance. The ultra-strong coating prevents corrosion and damage and remains in place for many years for long term performance. Underwater cleaning is possible without any risk of deterioration or release of toxins.

Biodegradable Cleaning Products Safe for Marine Environments

Storylines uses only ‘green’ cleaning products in accordance with the US Environmental Protection Agency’s resources that are certified Safer Choice. Purchasing non-toxic, biodegradable, concentrated formulas in bulk, recyclable containers helps to ensure that Storylines is doing it’s part to keep sensitive marine environments safe.

Environmental Officer

Storylines will have a dedicated employee responsible for developing, maintaining and overseeing the environmental policies which go above and beyond comprehensive procedures set out in industry standard guidelines.

Carbon Neutral

Storylines will be offsetting the carbon footprint of its ship ‘MV Narrative’. The ship’s emissions are to be offset by supporting a project that converts landfill gas to energy by diverting methane and carbon dioxide to fuel. In this renewable natural gas project, internal combustion engine generators provide power for the grid and reduce the amount of toxic gas released into the atmosphere.

Pledge 1%

Storylines participates in the Pledge 1% program, contributing a portion of gross profits to Ocean Conservancy, a non-profit organization established in 1972. Financial support helps to protect the ocean from global challenges by creating science-based solutions for a healthy ocean and the wildlife and communities that depend on it.

Protecting Reefs

Storylines protects sensitive reef ecosystems we visit. We educate residents and guests how to care for these environments and organize volunteer hands-on reef restoration programs. We sell only reef-safe sunscreen products on board and use only biodegradable cleaning products.

Air Lubrication

Another innovative technology the shipyard is investigating is an air lubrication system which saves energy and therefore emissions. This reduces the area of the ship in contact with the water by creating a layer of air bubbles under the hull. By reducing drag and frictional resistance, fuel energy is saved.

Organic Dry Cleaning

Our onboard dry cleaning center will use alternatives to chemical solvents such as perchloroethylene, a chemical solvent that can poison the people working the machines and can leak toxicities, contaminating the surrounding community.

