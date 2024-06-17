Survitec Secures Servicing Contract with Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force

[By: Survitec]

Global Survival Technology solutions provider Survitec has secured a multi-year servicing contract from Sojitz Aerospace, on behalf of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF), to service safety critical Submarine Escape Immersion Equipment (SEIE) MK11 suits carried on board its submarine fleet.

Setting a new precedent, Survitec has established an in-country servicing capability to accommodate the JMSDF’s SEIE servicing and maintenance requirements through a strategic partnership with Kawasaki head-quartered Marinair Liferaft Co. Ltd.

Throughout the contract, Marinair Liferaft Co. will undertake the servicing of the SEIE MK11 suits in Japan in collaboration with Survitec, adhering to stringent quality standards. This initiative provides the JMSDF with more efficient access to essential maintenance and quality control for their critical SEIE assets. The partnership will minimise logistical expenses, ensure cost-effective operations, and invest in regional capabilities.

Business Development Director David Stelling said, “We are excited about this partnership with Marinair and the opportunity it presents to further strengthen our relationship with the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force. This strategic collaboration underscores our commitment to providing tailored solutions and exceptional service to our clients while driving strategic growth in key markets.”

This in-country servicing capability supports growing annual capacity, meets high demand, and underpins future agreements. It also bolsters the local defence industry and creates employment opportunities in Kobe, where the facility is being established.

The scope of supply includes comprehensive inspection and testing of the suits, covering visual inspection, stole pressure tests, ascent hood test, air holding test, inlet valve blast test, and CO2 cylinder weigh check.

This initial multi-year contract reinforces Survitec's position as the global leader in Submarine Escape Immersion Equipment (SEIE), and our strategic in-country partnership with Marinair Liferaft Co. represents a pivotal advancement in delivering customer-centric support through innovative in- country servicing tailored to the specific needs of Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force.