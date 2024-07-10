Supply of Voith Schneider Propellers to Egypt for 1000th Water Tractor

[By: Voith Schneider Propellers]

This year, Voith is writing the next chapter in its unique success story, as it delivers Voith Schneider Propellers (VSPs) to Egypt for use in the 1000th Voith Water Tractor (VWT). For decades, the Voith Water Tractor concept has proven its effectiveness in practice and is a familiar sight at many major ports around the world.

The VWT is the ideal solution wherever compact and maneuverable tugs with precision steering are required to assist ships. Its centerpiece is the Voith Schneider Propeller (VSP). From full speed ahead to full speed astern in just a few seconds – no other maritime propulsion system can do this so precisely and at such a high speed. And no other tug design also offers higher dynamic forces during escorting procedures. The VWT is also often used as a salvage tug in recovery operations or as a fire boat.

“The first VWT was delivered to the 193 km long Suez Canal in 1957, about 67 years ago! It is still in operation to this day, a remarkable testimony to the reliability and longevity of the VSP. The ports of Egypt have also adopted the indefatigable VWT to ensure the safe and efficient handling of more and more goods in shorter and shorter time spans around the clock,” explains Michael Rommel, Head of Sales & Application Management Marine at Voith.

It is therefore hardly surprising that the 1000th VWT sold worldwide will be built and delivered locally in Egypt. Following the expansion of the Suez Canal 2015, Egypt is proceeding to an equally ambitious upgrade of all its seaports.

“Naturally, the demand for tugs is also increasing in proportion with this development,” stresses Andreas Amelang, Senior Vice President Sales Marine at Voith. “It therefore fills us with great pride and gratitude that we are able to continue and even expand on the successful collaboration we have enjoyed with our reliable partners in Egypt for many decades.”

A total of 22 VSPs for eleven new VWTs will be supplied to the Egyptian Ship Repairs & Building Co. (ESRBC), part of the MIASO holding group. MIASO yards have been awarded over 40 VWT builds, with ESRBC alone accounting for two thirds of these. With so much experience ESRBC has developed systems that make it a VWT factory more than a traditional shipyard.

At the latest next year, the first VWTs from this series will go into service at the Red Sea Ports Authority (RSPA). The RSPA owns several systemically important ports where the Red Sea connects to the Suez Canal. Another four VWTs have been ordered by the state-owned Damietta Port Authority (DPA) in the north of Egypt, to effectively strengthen the strategically important location on the Mediterranean. Alexandria port Authority, the largest port of Egypt, will receive the last three in 2026.

All eleven VWTs are based on the proven VWT design developed by Voith. Each is driven by two powerful VSP 32RV5/265-2. They have a bollard pull of up to 70 tons and achieve speeds of more than 13 knots.