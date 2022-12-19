Suez Canal Authority Signs MOU With The MACN Anti-Corruption Network

The Suez Canal Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) to provide a framework for cooperation in common fields, affirming the Authority’s keenness to interact with international institutions to ensure transparency and enhance integrity procedures and standards of maritime transactions and related port operations.



The MoU aims to establish an official communication channel between the Authority and the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network.



For his part, Admiral Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, stressed that the Authority spares no effort to work on the stability and sustainability of global supply chains to facilitate traffic in the Suez Canal amid a package of effective measures that guarantee transparency and impartiality, with the Authority’s readiness to provide all capabilities and overcome all obstacles to activate cooperation with all partners and organizations working in the field of maritime transport.



Cecilia Müller Torbrand, CEO of the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network, thanked the Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority Admiral Osama Rabie, and the Authority’s work team, stressing that the Suez Canal occupies a special place in the maritime community, highlighting the need for cooperation to promote effective and safe trade.



The memorandum was signed by the representative of the Suez Canal Authority, Engineer Gamal Abu Al-Khair, Director of the Transit Department, in the presence of Captain Reda Shehata and Captain Taher Farouk.



The Maritime Anti-Corruption Network is a global business network working to achieve fair trade for the benefit of the maritime community. It represents 180 members, representing more than 50% of the global fleet’s tonnage.

