Successful Trials for Danelec and TeamViewer Powered Maritime IoT

Centralised remote access
By The Maritime Executive 03-16-2021 08:35:35

Danish ship technology specialist Danelec Marine  and TeamViewer, a leading global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions, have completed  trials of an innovative, low-cost and simple to deploy system for ship data transfer and remote access. As an alternative to Virtual Private Networks (VPN) for Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, the  Danelec and TeamViewer solution promises to lower costs and boost access flexibility while relieving the technical workload on IT teams and enabling more uptime for digital vessel and fleet management applications. 

Danelec and TeamViewer have worked closely together to develop a customised version of the  TeamViewer IoT agent, that perfectly embeds into the Operating System of Danelec’s Vessel Remote  Server (VRS) and launches on demand. The system enables a secure ship-shore connection to be  established quickly and easily, with a user-friendly interface providing remote access management  centrally for a whole fleet. This reduces the IT department burden of enabling remote access while  providing a foundation for secure and easy to manage access for employees and third parties. 

Three Danelec Customers took part in the trials, which started in August 2020 and finished in  December. Cypriot ship management company Interorient used the solution on five vessels, easily  meeting success criteria based on pre-Annual Performance Testing of the VDR and remote data  download. Interorient generated further operational savings by using remote access to optimise  configuration of a new VDR and its connected sensors, as well as exploring new applications. 

“Combining the convenience and security aspects of TeamViewer with the VRS has given fleet  managers new opportunities for any remote actions or root cause analysis capabilities from shore.  Also, simple tasks like the remote calibration of sensors can now be carried out whilst the vessel is  deployed and without interrupting any onboard workflows,” said Patrick Giezen, IoT Solutions  Excellence Manager, TeamViewer.  

“The system answers our customers’ need for easier installation and management of secure remote  access, and is relevant for OEMs looking to integrate low-cost, standardised remote access into their  products or platforms,” said Casper Jensen, CEO, Danelec Marine. “The VRS with TeamViewer IoT  offers an affordable and simplified first-step into digitalisation, where remote access to all vessels in a  fleet is managed centrally, providing new levels of flexibility for service teams working with individual  vessels and sub-systems.” 

“The maritime sector is a great example of how different industries need customised solutions, and we  are happy to have Danelec as a strategic partner for the development of an industry tailored product,”  said Lukas Baur Executive Vice President, Solution Sales at TeamViewer. “The solution is the basis for Condition Based Monitoring and AI-based Predictive Maintenance, as well as other smart solutions  for efficient and sustainable ship operations.” 

