Successful Re-Election of Cyprus at the IMO Council

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-02 15:28:35

The IMO held its General Assembly on Friday, 29 November 2019, in London, during which Cyprus was re-elected as a Member of the IMO Council for a further two years.

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber warmly congratulates the Cyprus Maritime Administration and particularly, the Shipping Deputy Ministry for achieving this very important election for Cyprus shipping, since it proves the international recognition Cyprus has as a leading maritime center.

At the same time, the re-election of Cyprus to the IMO, which is the responsible body for determining the global shipping policy and legislation, is very important as in this way, Cyprus will continue to be able to contribute actively in the drafting of international shipping policy, as well as to promote the interests of Cyprus Shipping globally.

