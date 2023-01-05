Subsea Global Solutions Agreement with Seapeak Maritime Ltd

Subsea Global Seapeak

Subsea Global Solutions is pleased to declare that it has entered into a new agreement with Seapeak Maritime Ltd., a global leader in international maritime transportation of LNG and LPG, to provide underwater hull maintenance and repair services for their fleet of over 70 vessels. The agreement aims to solidify the existing good cooperation between the two companies and bring additional operational efficiencies to Seapeak. Under the arrangement, all related underwater works for the Seapeak fleet will be coordinated out of Subsea Global Solutions’ corporate key accounts team with local operational office alignment to Seapeak’s operational and technical needs.

Chris McDade, VP Operations at Seapeak Maritime Ltd., said; “Seapeak continues to invest in innovation to drive energy efficiency within the fleet. Protecting the environment with proactive underwater preventative maintenance policies and optimizing the emissions intensity and performance of our fleet are key long-term goals, which are aligned with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2030 and 2050 ambitions. Subsea Global Solutions offers the right depth of expertise, global coverage, and consistent reliability we need to achieve that.”

Harun Duzgoren, Chief Commercial Officer at Subsea Global Solutions commented; “We are excited to be given the opportunity to support Seapeak’s fleet worldwide and we look forward to assisting them practically with their environmental and energy efficiency goals and using our cloud-based Online Reporting Tool and Partner Central platform to support EEXI and CII regulatory compliance. We are committed to supporting these environmental initiatives and helping vessels reduce their fuel consumption and emissions globally.”

Employing approximately 2,400 shore and sea staff globally, Seapeak (formerly Teekay LNG Partners) is one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of liquefied gas carriers, providing services primarily under long-term, fee-based charters through its interests in 46 LNG carriers, 20 mid-size LPG carriers and six multigas carriers.

The company has signal led plans for expansion by entering into an agreement with Jaccar Holdings to acquire Danish shipping company Evergas, one of the world’s leading seaborne transporters of petrochemicals and natural gas liquids. In addition, Seapeak has an order worth US $1.1 billion in place with South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries for the construction of five 174,000 m3 M-type, Electronically Controlled, Gas Admission (MEGA) propulsion LNG carriers. Scheduled for delivery in 2027, the vessels will operate under a fixed-rate time-charter contract with US energy major Exxon Mobil.

Subsea Global Solutions has over 200 highly skilled commercial diver-technicians positioned around the world. With 14 offices spread over five continents, our global footprint puts us in an unparalleled position for providing scheduled or unscheduled underwater maintenance and repair services to your marine assets.

