Students Invited to Enter Art Contest

By The Maritime Executive 01-20-2020 03:30:27

Students throughout the Hemisphere in grades K–12 are invited to participate in the 11th annual calendar art contest, sponsored by the North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA), the United States Coast Guard (USCG), and the Inter-American Committee on Ports of the Organization of American States (CIP-OAS). The theme of this year’s contest aligns with that of IMO’s World Maritime Day, “Sustainable Shipping for a Sustainable Planet.”

Students are challenged to come up with a creative image(s) depicting sustainable actions the shipping industry is undertaking for the sustainable future of our planet. Submissions will be accepted from youth across the Americas (North America, Central America, South America and the Caribbean).

Maritime shipping has existed for thousands of years - ever since the earliest humans took to the water to find food, building supplies, and adventure. Throughout its history, shipping has evolved into the most environmentally friendly and safest way to transport goods around the world. Today, the maritime shipping industry transports about 90 percent of the items people use every day like clothes, cars, furniture, toothbrushes, and computers. Students are asked to submit an original poster, by March 30, 2020, depicting creative ideas about how shipping makes the future better for people and the marine environment, or how shipping can be even more green.

12 entries (six from grades K–5 and six from grades 6–12) will be selected as finalists by May 15, 2020. Winners will be required to submit their original artwork upon being notified of their selection as finalists. The winning artwork will be featured on the NAMEPA, USCG, and CIP-OAS websites as well as on a printed bilingual (English & Spanish) calendar distributed throughout the Americas. Finalists will receive a certificate and a calendar with the artwork from all 12 winners. Two grand-prize winning artists (chosen from the finalists in each of the grade brackets) will be selected and will receive, in addition to the certificate and calendar, a $100 cash prize and a USCG prize package.

For complete “Sustainable Shipping for a Sustainable Future” art contest guidelines, submission instructions, prize details, and more information about the maritime shipping industry, visit www.namepa.net/art-contest. If you have additional questions about the contest, please contact contesthelp@namepa.net.

Who: Students in grades K–12

What: Each entry must be a two-dimensional, original piece of artwork done on white poster board with dimensions of 24” x 18” or 32” x 24” (61 cm x 46 cm or 81 cm x 61 cm) in the landscape orientation. Any art medium may be used; however, computer graphics will not be accepted. Bright colors should be used because they are best for reprinting. Any artwork that includes copyrighted or trademarked product names will be disqualified. The student’s name or school should not appear on the front or back of the artwork.

When: All entries must be uploaded by March 30, 2020.

How: You must take a high-resolution (at least 3072 x 2304 pixels) digital photograph of your poster in order to submit your entry. You or your teacher/facilitator must then upload the digital photo of your poster along with your name, grade, school/after-school program name, school/after-school program address, and teacher/facilitator’s name, phone number, and e-mail address via the submission form at www.maritimeartcontest.submittable.com/submit.

