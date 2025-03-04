Strong 2025 Cruise Season Expected for Vancouver

[By: Port of Vancouver]

The first cruise ship of the season, the Disney Wonder, will dock at the Canada Place cruise terminal in Vancouver tomorrow, March 5—kicking off what is expected to be another strong season.

There are 301 cruise ship calls currently scheduled between March 5 and October 21, with more than 1.2 million passengers expected to pass through the cruise terminal in 2025, as Vancouver’s cruise sector stabilizes following several record seasons.

“We are thrilled to see Vancouver’s cruise sector continue to thrive—attracting visitors from across the globe for a once-in-a-lifetime Alaska experience while injecting more than $1 billion into our local economy,” said Captain Shri Madiwal, Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. “I want to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in Vancouver cruise—to so successfully service upwards of 300 ship calls and 1 million passenger visits every year is a huge feat and one that supports jobs and businesses across the region.”

Cruise operations at the Port of Vancouver play a vital role supporting tourism and jobs in Vancouver and across Canada, with more than 17,000 jobs sustained nationally and an average of $3 million spent locally by cruise lines, passengers and crew every time a cruise ship calls the Canada Place terminal. Cruise ship calls and passenger visits are both expected to ease slightly in 2025 compared to last year, after pent-up demand following the COVID-19 pandemic saw Vancouver’s return to cruise achieve back-to-back record seasons in 2023 and 2024.

Demand for cruise services at the Port of Vancouver remains robust and is expected to grow, with 2025 numbers projected to be well above historical averages and several new cruise lines calling the Canada Place terminal in coming years, including Villa Vie Residences in 2025.

"Vancouver is one of the premier gateways to the breathtaking beauty of Alaska and the start of the 2025 cruise season is an exciting milestone," said Bud Darr, President and CEO of Cruise Lines International Association. "Through the collaborative efforts of the cruise industry and our partners in Vancouver, we are enhancing the passenger experience and driving sustainability advancements, strengthening the Pacific Northwest’s position as an exceptional cruise market. We thank the Port of Vancouver and all the local businesses, services and residents that will help deliver a successful Alaska cruise season and welcome travelers from around the world.”

Vancouver’s cruise season typically ramps up in late April and May, with almost daily cruise ship visits to Canada Place expected throughout the summer and into September, and many days with multiple ship calls. Alaska cruise ships deployed to other parts of the world during the winter typically start to reposition themselves throughout March and April.

“We want every passenger embarking or disembarking in Vancouver to have a memorable experience while they’re in our city,” said Royce Chwin, President and CEO at Destination Vancouver. “It’s the incredible collaboration and partnerships that set Vancouver apart when it comes to creating special experiences for visitors that build on our outstanding reputation as a cruise homeport—from Canada Place’s exceptional service to the support provided by so many local businesses and tourism providers.”

Vancouver has been a homeport for Alaska cruises for more than 30 years, acting as the base for one-way and round-trip cruises through the Inside Passage. Being a homeport means Canada Place is where cruise ships restock food and beverage, get repairs, and refuel during the Alaska season.

"As we embark on another exciting cruise season, SSA Marine remains committed to delivering a seamless and exceptional experience for all passengers traveling through the Canada Place cruise terminal," said Elise Ferguson, Vice President of Canada Place Cruise for SSA Marine, which manages day-to-day operations at the Canada Place cruise terminal on the port authority’s behalf. "Through enhanced passenger flow initiatives and continued collaboration with our industry partners, we are proud to continue supporting Vancouver’s position as a world-class cruise destination.”

The suite of ongoing work to improve the sustainability, capacity and passenger experience of cruise at the Port of Vancouver includes:

Canada Place joined the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program in 2025, improving the accessibility of cruising from Vancouver by increasing available supports for those with a disability or condition that may not be immediately apparent

Facial biometric scanning for passengers embarking on a trip was introduced in 2024, improving the terminal’s ability to seamlessly handle high numbers of cruise passengers and enhancing passenger experience. The technology has reduced the time it takes to pass through U.S. border control by up to 94%, with average transaction times dropping from 2-3 minutes (passport kiosks) to about 10 seconds.

The port authority is working with the federal government to explore expanding shore power access at Canada Place and enable more visiting cruise ships to plug into B.C.’s low-emission, hydro- powered electrical grid. More than 80% of cruise calls to the port were shore power-enabled in 2024 (compared to 50% in 2019).

Cruise lines had a more than 90% participation rate last year in the port authority-led ECHO Program, which coordinates voluntary ship slowdowns to protect at-risk whales in the Salish Sea

The Pacific Northwest to Alaska Cruise-led Green Corridor project, of which the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is a first mover partner, will advance studies to explore the feasibility of having four cruise ships running on green methanol between Alaska and B.C./Washington state by 2032

2025 cruise season facts and highlights