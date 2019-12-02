Stream Marine Training Launches MCA Approved Engine Course

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-02 22:10:00

Stream Marine Training (SMT) has launched its Approved Engine Course (AEC) part 2, at its Glasgow headquarters.



One of only three suppliers of this Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) approved course in Scotland and only one of six in the UK, the course is the second of a two part training programme required for certification to qualify as an engineer on small vessels.



“The aim of AEC part 2 is to provide students with the basic theoretical knowledge along with some practical hands-on experience of diesel engines and systems to enable them to meet the requirements of the MCA codes of practise for the safety of large commercial sailing and motor vessels, small commercial motor vessels and small workboats and pilot boats,” said Tony in’t Hout, SMT’s Director of Marine and Technical business.



The course is ideal for the owners and operators of small inshore commercial and pleasure vessels and would also benefit junior engineering staff working in or expecting to work in the engineering department of a superyacht.



The mandatory five day course is split roughly 50:50 into theory and practical work and covers safe engineering working practises, basic operation of engineering systems such as refrigeration, legislation, maintenance systems and techniques, safe systems at work, lifting and slinging, and hydraulic and sewage systems.



When combined with AEC part 1, this course can be included as part of the award for an MCA’s Marine Engine Operators Licence (MEOL) which is the licence required by the Chief Engineer on UK Flagged vessels of less than 750kW operating in near coastal waters (150 miles from the shore).

SMT will be running its next AEC part 2 course from 16th – 20th December so interested parties are encouraged to book now.

