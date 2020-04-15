Stream Marine Launches BMA-Approved STCW Webinar Courses

By The Maritime Executive 04-14-2020 09:44:06

In addition to offering classroom based STCW courses, Stream Marine Training is delighted to announce the launch of its first UK Bahamas Maritime Authority, BMA approved STCW compliant webinar courses.



These courses will be delivered live by industry trainers who are experts in their particular field. The delegates will have the opportunity to engage with the tutor to ensure their full comprehension of the course materials.



Prior to completion of the course, candidates will be required to sit an online exam and upon successful completion, delegates will receive an electronic STCW certificate. This offering allows delegates to update their training certification and expand their knowledge whilst complying with the current Government requirements for self-isolation.



The STCW complaint portfolio consists of the following courses delivered via live webinar:

Security Awareness

Designated Security Duties

Personal Safety & Social Responsibility

Crisis Management & Human Behaviour

Advanced Fire Fighting Update

The webinar platform was chosen because it is specifically designed for the delivery of educational courses, being cyber-secure and very easy to use. The tool is cross-platform and only requires a stable internet connection. The first courses are being arranged for this week, so book your place at www.streammarinetraining.com.

