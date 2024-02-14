Stream Marine Group to Have Significant Growth Over the Next 18 Months

[By: Stream Marine Group]

Leading maritime safety training provider Stream Marine Group reflects on how the industry has evolved with technological advancement as it celebrates its 10th anniversary this month.

From humble beginnings in 2014 when Stream Marine Training (SMT) was launched with its first ever course, Personal Survival Techniques to now running more than 100 maritime safety courses, the company is set for its most exciting year yet.

SMT has seen significant growth over the last two years and has now expanded into the Stream Marine Group with the traditional safety training division, Stream Marine Careers, and the Stream Marine Technical decarbonisation consultancy service under the consortium.

Over the past decade the maritime safety training business has expanded to employ more than 50 full-time members of staff and consultants, grown into the biggest short course provider in the UK, issued more than 80,000 certificates, and has been one of the first movers leading the industry in the competency of decarbonisation for the world’s first IGF Code ships.

The business has now entered its most exciting year with founder Martin White at the helm of the Stream Marine Group. Leaders in the fields of both maritime training and alternative fuels, Stream Marine is set to enter its next decade with a predicted annual turnover to exceed £10 million over the next 18 months and significant growth across the group anticipated.

While founder Mr White remains as CEO of the Group, he has recently made the strategic decision that Executive Chairman Graham Bryce will move to a full-time role managing the group business. Mr Bryce will focus on leading and delivering the vision of the business and its world-class training portfolio, as well as the roll-out of SMT’s new course offering, while Mr White will focus his attention on the strategic growth of the Group and developing the new fuels side of the business.

Reflecting over the last 10 years, Mr White said: “I am delighted to have reached our 10th anniversary, it’s a huge milestone in the journey of Stream Marine. I started the business after doing some consultancy work and spotted a gap in the market for a strategic maritime-focused training facility in the UK. We have seen some big changes in training over the last 10 years with advancements and technology and the introduction of blended learning, a mixture of practical training and E-Learning. The Covid pandemic was a challenging time for us with restrictions over face-to-face training sessions but last year saw us getting back to growth and we have just been growing since then. I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in our journey so far and we look forward to the next 10 years.”