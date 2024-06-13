Strategic Marine & Mainprize Offshore Enter Into MoU for Supa Swath Vessels

[By: Strategic Marine]

Following the recent successful delivery of two Supa Swath Vessels to the established UK based operator Mainprize Offshore, Strategic Marine is proud to announce that we have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the acquisition of six state-of-the-art Supa Swath vessels, with an option for an additional six vessels. This strategic agreement looks to further enhance their fleet capabilities and expand their operational excellence.

The entering of this MoU was done by Mr. Chan Eng Yew, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Marine together with Mr. Bob Mainprize, Managing Director / Owner of Mainprize Offshore, in a ceremony onboard Strategic Marine’s multi-award winning StratCat 27 Crew Transfer Vessel held at Europe’s largest on-water commercial marine and workboat exhibition, Seawork. The Supa Swath vessels, known for their superior stability, efficiency, and advanced technology, will play a crucial role in supporting operations across the offshore wind sector.

Key Features of the SUPA Swath Vessels:

Enhanced Stability: The unique design of the SUPA Swath vessels ensures unparalleled stability, making them ideal for operations in demanding environments.

Fuel Efficiency: Equipped with cutting-edge propulsion systems, these vessels offer significant fuel savings, thereby creating a smaller carbon footprint and contributing to sustainability goals.

Advanced Technology: The integration of the latest navigation and communication technologies ensures safer and more efficient maritime operations.

Versatility: These vessels are designed to support a wide range of maritime activities, including transportation, offshore support, and research.

“We are thrilled to enter into this agreement, which aligns with our vision of advancing maritime technology and expanding our operational capabilities,” said Mainprize Offshore’s Managing Director, Mr. Bob Mainprize. “The SUPA Swath vessels represent a significant investment in the future of our fleet, offering superior performance and versatility.”

Strategic Marine’s CEO, Mr. Chan Eng Yew commented, “This MoU underscores the strong partnership between our companies. We are confident that the SUPA Swath vessels will greatly enhance Mainprize Offshore’s fleet and contribute to their continued success in the maritime industry.”