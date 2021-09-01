Strategic Marine Delivers 12m Workboat for Tullow Ghana Limited

Strategic Marine's 12m waterjet propelled workboat for Tullow Ghana Limited

[By: Strategic Marine]

A new 12m workboat built by Singapore-based Strategic Marine (S) Pte Ltd, has successfully completed its sea trials, and has been delivered to its Client, Tullow Ghana Limited.

The vessel was delivered on-schedule to the Client and will be deployed to offshore deepwater projects in the Gulf of Guinea. The remote location of the offshore oil fields, reliability demands and challenging sea conditions in the region have all influenced the design and build of the workboat.

The vessel has been fitted with an advanced marine propulsion system, with waterjets giving her superior manoeuvrability compared with conventional propellers that are typically installed on similar workboats.

The workboat is designed to be launched and retrieved from a larger mothership with a single point lifting hook and will primarily perform line handling and crew transfer duties. It features a 2t capstan, 5t tow hook and an open transom, allowing crew to perform the required line handling duties with ease. It can achieve a top speed of 25 knots fully loaded and carries up to ten passengers in comfort for offshore crew transfers.

Strategic Marine’s CEO, Chan Eng Yew said: “Following the Hull 393 workboat’s successful sea trials, we look forward to delivering the vessel to our Clients on schedule. The vessel has been built to operate in the challenging waters of the Gulf of Guinea. It has been a pleasure to work with the Client on this project and to support its personnel safety agenda, which forms a key element of its sustainability programme.”

Tullow Ghana Limited commented “This vessel will be an important addition to the offshore fleet to transport personnel to and from our offshore Assets. With exceptional manoeuvrability and low vibrations, this vessel will provide excellent comfort and safety for our offshore workers.”

Strategic Marine won the contract following an international competitive bid process.



