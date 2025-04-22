Strategic Collaboration Across Continents

[By: Baker Marine Solutions]

Baker Marine Solutions (BMS) is proud to announce a formal partnership with Seacroft Marine Consultants (EMEA) and M3 Marine Expertise (Asia-Pacific), through a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

After establishing a great working relationship in recent years, this tri-party alliance formally marks a significant milestone in enabling seamless cross-regional delivery of Marine Assurance, Marine Warranty, Consulting Services and Dynamic Positioning support, bringing together decades of technical excellence and regional insights across the UK, Europe, Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. We take great pride in the depth of expertise within our team and recognize the highly skilled expertise across all three companies established in their respective regions. This collective capability ensures we deliver consistently high standards of technical assurance, operational integrity, and regulatory compliance across every engagement.

Under this collaborative framework, each company will serve as the primary point of service within their respective geographic territories while leveraging the local resources, expertise, and operational capacity of the others.

Together, we aim to deliver:

Streamlined support for marine assurance projects worldwide

Regionally grounded personnel with global standards of service

Strategic collaboration on proposals, marketing, and joint engagements

Strengthen our presence in key global markets

Here’s to building stronger ties and setting a new benchmark for cross-border collaboration in marine consulting.

We look forward to this synergistic journey as we expand our collective global footprint—delivering local solutions, complying with national requirements with international reach.