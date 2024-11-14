Stenersen Selects the BASSnet SaaS Cloud-Hosting Solution

[By: BASSnet]

Rederiet Stenersen AS (“Stenersen”), the prominent owner and operator of chemical and product tankers, has chosen the BASSnet SaaS solution for management of its fleet of 18 vessels. Stenersen will adopt BASSnet’s modules for maintenance, procurement, dry-docking, HSEQ, audits & inspections, vetting, document management, and the powerful BASSnet BI Dashboard.

Following an extensive evaluation of six software providers, Stenersen selected BASSnet for its holistic capabilities, unmatched technological advantages, and future-proof architecture and innovations. As fleet managers face mounting pressures for operational efficiency, safety, and regulatory compliance, BASSnet SaaS was chosen as the most modern, complete, and cyber-secure solution to meet Stenersen’s needs in a demanding operation and trade.

Advantage of Modern, Future-Proof Ship Management

With its trade segment and oil major clientele, Stenersen required a powerful ERP software with the latest technology to generate the most benefits.

“BASSnet brings an AI-enabled, performance-driven approach that we highly value,” says John Stenersen, Director Ship Management at Rederiet Stenersen. “With BASSnet, we gain powerful, forward-looking fleet management solutions that will ensure long-term benefits across the fleet. Importantly, the groundbreaking BASSnet Web, with its state-of-the-art architecture and design, is set to propel us into the future.”

“It’s essential to adopt the latest technology to tackle modern maritime challenges,” adds Per Steinar Upsaker, CEO & Managing Director of BASS Software. “We are committed to future-proof our customers’ business as we innovate and drive fleet-wide operational excellence. BASSnet is continuously enhanced as we invest in our software suite – from automation and advanced analytics to AI – effectively streamlining ship management and driving business value.”

Comprehensive & Cyber-Secure Cloud Solution

An important aspect was the suite’s all-in-one platform which unifies critical functions—from maintenance to safety and risk management—providing a cohesive approach to the demanding challenges of tanker fleet management.

“BASSnet’s holistic system impressed us,” notes John Stenersen. “The suite addresses the full scope of modern ship management through a single platform. The integrated modules enhance workflow efficiency and offer valuable fleet-wide insights.”

By connecting essential functions, BASSnet offered Stenersen a systematic approach to comply with requirements from charterers and regulatory authorities.

Importantly, BASSnet SaaS is resilient as it is hosted in Microsoft Azure’s secure cloud environment with stringent data protection measures. BASSnet is backed by the ISAE 3402 Type II attestation which reinforces BASSnet’s operational and control excellence. The software provider also pays the highest attention to align with cybersecurity standards such as NIST 2.0. These factors crucially provided Stenersen with peace of mind to select BASSnet.

Achieving Fleet Management Excellence with BASSnet

The valuable partnership between Rederiet Stenersen and BASS Software underscores BASS’s commitment to deliver cutting-edge SaaS solutions. Stenersen is now well-positioned to leverage BASSnet to successfully boost efficiency, compliance, and cybersecurity across its fleet.