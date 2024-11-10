Stella Maris Grows Chaplaincy Service with Appointment in Northwest England

[By: Stella Maris]

Leading global maritime charity Stella Maris is pleased to announce the revival of its port chaplaincy service in the Northwest of England after an absence there of almost 10 years.

The charity has appointed Merseyside born-and-bred Christopher Reynolds to the role with immediate effect.

Christopher will initially cover the ports of Liverpool, Fleetwood, Maryport, Whitehaven and Barrow, with a view to expanding the charity’s work further to Holyhead, and potentially to the Isle of Man.

“I am excited to be working in Liverpool, with its long seafaring history and ever-expanding horizons in hosting cargo vessels and passenger ships alike. I am also keen to ensure that seafaring ports such as Fleetwood, Maryport, Whitehaven and Barrow are given support too,” Christopher said.

“I lived in Ramsey, in the Isle of Man for a couple of years - so it would be good to provide as much support as I can to the ferry company workers and the fishing communities there. There are also two vessels I knew from my time living there that carry freight from Ramsey to England and Belfast, and I have visited these vessels before,” he added.

Earlier in his career, Christopher attended Fleetwood Nautical Campus for three years and he explains that he loved every second of it. He also visited Maryport each year for Remembrance Sunday with the Liverpool University Royal Naval Unit.

Christopher served as Stella Maris’ Regional Port Chaplain in Northern Ireland for more than a year prior to his current appointment in Northwest England.

“I feel privileged and very grateful for the opportunity to return home to the Northwest of England in my current role. I have found in my work as Stella Maris Regional Port Chaplain in Belfast that the role brings together my previous experiences at sea and discerning a vocation to the religious life with the Redemptorists. My nautical and seminary studies have both proved useful,” he said.

Reg. Charity in England & Wales no. 1069833 Reg. Charity in Scotland No. SCO43085 Company Registration no. 3320318 He adds, “I am deeply passionate about helping seafarers and fishers, whose hard work and sacrifice often go unnoticed in society. I am very keen to work alongside organisations in Liverpool and the wider Northwest that are already working to ensure the wellbeing of seafarers and fishers. Ultimately, I hope to be a source of peace and support for seafarers and fishers in the region.”

Christopher hopes to visit up to 100 vessels a month once up and running but knows that this will take time as he establishes a presence in the ports he visits. He will also work at increasing the number of volunteer ship visitors in the Northwest who will provide vital support to Stella Maris’ port chaplaincy service in the region.

Stella Maris UK CEO and National Director Tim Hill said this new appointment marks an exciting return and expansion of the charity’s ministry in the Northwest of England. “Seafarers and fishers still face immense insecurities and dangers in their daily jobs, from wars to the risk of pirate attacks, abandonment and modern slavery,” he said. “In the United Kingdom, we have a team of 19 chaplains and over 100 volunteer ship visitors, working in nearly 100 ports across the country, who day-in day-out provide practical, spiritual, and emotional support to hundreds of seafarers and fishers. This new appointment in the Northwest of England is the last piece that completes our national coverage of UK port regions.

“We are ready to hit the ground running and to work with government departments, other maritime welfare agencies, the port communities and our supporters in the Northwest of England to ensure that seafarers and fishers there receive the support they deserve.”