Stella Maris Continues Welfare Support to Seafarers and Fishers

By The Maritime Executive 03-22-2020 01:00:01

Seafarers and fishers will play a pivotal role in responding to, and eventually overcoming, the Coronavirus pandemic. As such, Stella Maris (Apostleship of the Sea) is adapting its provision of welfare services during the pandemic so that seafarers and fishers continue to be supported during this critical time.

Whilst its chaplains and ship visitors have stopped ship visiting immediately until further notice, the global maritime charity remains active in providing care and assistance to the People of the Sea in the U.K. and overseas.

“Seafarers and fishers around the world are among the heroes of this pandemic. Our chaplains and ship visitors continue to make themselves available to support the People of the Sea via social media, email, mobile phone and WhatsApp,” stressed Stella Maris CEO Martin Foley.

“Our chaplains are putting together support packages for seafarers and fishers comprising faith materials (particularly important for Christian seafarers as Easter approaches), basic toiletries, SIM cards, chocolate, woolly hats and other useful items as well as messages and cards of encouragement.

“We will work closely with port authorities to ensure these packages reach seafarers and fishers safely and securely. I would like to thank our supporters who have responded so generously to our request for help with these packages.”

Foley added that over the course of the coming days and weeks Stella Maris will also be providing useful information and signposting seafarers and fishers to appropriate resources so they can stay safe, well and positive throughout this uncertain time. These will be made available on its social media channels, e-newsletters and website.

“We would like to reassure the People of the Sea and all those working in the maritime industry of our prayers and ongoing support for them at this challenging and uncertain time.”

Contact details of Stella Maris’ global port chaplains can be found at https://www.apostleshipofthesea.org.uk/aos-worldwide

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.