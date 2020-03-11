St. Kitts Registry Sponsors Female Cadet to Attend WISTA Conference

By The Maritime Executive 03-11-2020 10:05:00

The St Kitts and Nevis International Ship Registry (SKANReg) has underlined it commitment to the need for greater gender diversity in the shipping industry by sponsoring a female cadet to attend this year’s WISTA AGM and International Conference in Hamburg.



The event, to be held a week after the SMM exhibition in September, will give the chosen cadet an opportunity to experience the international world of shipping.



Liam Ryan, spokesperson for The St Kitts and Nevis International Ship Registry, said SKANReg fully supported the drive to attract more women into shipping, “but it can’t be a tick box scenario because we have to open up our industry to attract the right people for the job. Our industry is changing and shipping has an opportunity to attract the young and the talented to what can be a very rewarding career”.



Through the sponsorship initiative, the cadet will take part in the three-day agenda which includes an IMO Workshop - GloFouling Partnerships; a conference session on Biofouling Management; the WISTA International Annual General Meeting; as well as workshops and sessions on climate change and its impact on maritime business models. She will also attend the event-ending Gala Dinner.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.