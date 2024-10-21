St. Johns Ship Building Signs Contract with Mobro Marine for 2 Spud Barges

[By: St. Johns Ship Building]

St. Johns Ship Building, a premier Jones Act facility owned by Americraft Marine, is pleased to announce the signing of a contract with Mobro Marine, Inc. to construct two (2) 180 x 54 x 12 Spud Barges. The collaboration with Mobro Marine, a trusted name in the marine equipment industry, marks another significant milestone for St. Johns Ship Building as it continues to expand its portfolio of high-quality marine vessels. The Spud Barges, built to support various marine construction and operations, will serve in Mobro Marine’s extensive fleet, providing critical services across the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean. Designed for durability and versatility, these barges will enhance Mobro Marine’s ability to meet the demanding requirements of the marine and construction industries.

“We are excited to partner with Mobro Marine for the construction of these two Spud Barges,” said Joe Rella, President of St. Johns Ship Building. “This contract highlights our commitment to delivering high-quality, dependable vessels that support the maritime industry’s ongoing growth and innovation. The expertise of both teams will ensure the successful completion of this project.”

St. Johns Ship Building has earned a reputation for excellence in the construction of a wide range of vessels, including crew transfer vessels, tugs, and barges. With this new contract, the shipyard continues to demonstrate its capability to produce vessels that meet the needs of the maritime industry, from wind farm support vessels to essential workhorse barges.

“Having St. Johns Ship Building partner with us to build these barges was only natural. We preferred to utilize a local shipbuilder to continue to grow our fleet of rental barges so we can continue to serve our customers with the best fleet of tugboats, barges, and cranes available for use in the Southeastern United States and Caribbean,” said Mobro Marine, Inc.’s President, John Rowland. Mobro Marine is a family-owned company established in 1962. It provides marine equipment utilized in road and bridge construction, port expansions and new construction, dredging, heavy lifts, and salvage operations. They also provide inland and ocean towing services. Their commitment to providing quality equipment to their customers is their reason for selecting St. Johns Ship Building to upgrade their barge fleet.