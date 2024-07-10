St. Johns Ship Building Delivers Atlantic Resolute, 1st of 2 Jones Act CTVs

[By: St. Johns Ship Building]

St. Johns Ship Building, a Palatka, Florida-based Jones Act facility owned by Americraft Marine, proudly announces the delivery of the Atlantic Resolute, the first of two Jones Act-compliant Chartwell Ambitious-Class Crew Transfer Vessels (CTV) ordered by Atlantic Wind Transfers. This achievement marks the third CTV delivered by St. Johns Ship Building within six months. Notably, St. Johns has now built and delivered both Incat and Chartwell-designed CTVs to its customers.

“We are pleased to add the delivery of the Atlantic Resolute to the growing list of CTVs built and delivered by St. Johns Ship Building,” said Joe Rella, President of St. Johns Ship Building. “The completion and delivery of this Chartwell-designed vessel exemplifies the shipyard's versatility in building a wide variety of vessels and designs and is a result of the dedication and hard work of our skilled workforce.”

Over the past two years, St. Johns Ship Building has undergone significant transformation, including the modernization of its shipbuilding capabilities and investment in new talent to allow the efficient concurrent production of multiple vessels. Acquired in 2022 by Americraft Marine, a maritime company of Libra Group, St. Johns is part of a global network with assets and operations in nearly 60 countries.

Committed to delivering innovative assets and facilitating high-tech advancements, St. Johns Ship Building is advancing sustainability by producing CTVs, essential for servicing wind farm turbines at sea. These specialized tenders and support vessels support the future use of modern unmanned craft at sea and barges that can collect vital data to drive energy and transport efficiencies.