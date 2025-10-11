St. Johns Ship Building Awarded Johnson Bros. Barge Construction Contract

[By St. Johns Ship Building]

St. Johns Ship Building, a leading Jones Act shipyard and a subsidiary of Americraft Marine, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a new contract by Johnson Bros. Corporation, a Southland Company, for the construction of three 140’ x 40’ x 8’ steel material deck barges with spud wells.

Founded in 1929, Johnson Bros. Corporation is a leader in the infrastructure industry, working with both private and public clients. In 2012, Johnson Bros. joined Southland Holdings, which is one of the largest infrastructure construction companies in North America. This award reinforces St. Johns Ship Building’s growing reputation for delivering dependable, high-quality commercial marine vessels that support infrastructure and marine construction projects across the United States.

“We’re honored to partner with Johnson Bros. on this significant project,” said Joseph Rella, President of St. Johns Ship Building. “Johnson Bros. has long been recognized as a leader in marine and heavy civil construction, and this newbuild program reflects the confidence that they—and the market—continue to place in our team’s capabilities, craftsmanship, and commitment.”

“We are excited to collaborate with St. Johns Ship Building on these barges, which will enhance our operational capabilities and help us deliver to our clients nationwide,” said John Meagher, Vice President of Johnson Bros.

All fabrication and assembly work will be performed at St. Johns Ship Building’s Palatka, Florida facility. The project further accelerates the shipyard’s growth, following multiple recent vessel deliveries and new contract awards from both commercial and government customers.

This contract also supports St. Johns Ship Building’s broader initiative to help revitalize America’s shipbuilding industrial base by investing in the infrastructure, training, and workforce development of small and mid-sized shipyards.

