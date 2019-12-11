SQLearn and Ascensia Diabetes Care Seal Their Strong Partnership

SQLearn and Ascensia Diabetes Care have completed two years of a successful collaboration. During this period SQLearn has provided a range of e-learning services based on the needs of its partner.

Ascensia Diabetes Care, an international company dedicated to improving the health and life of people with diabetes was seeking for a solution to train its partners on the Diabetes Management. To cover Ascensia’s high requirements, SQLearn used Master Platforms to develop a customized asynchronous e-learning platform (LMS) and it created five specialized e-learning courses which have been translated in 13 languages covering the needs of its international network of partners. Master Platforms was designed to register users in the relevant courses based on their country, language and specialty.

As Konstaninos Natsis, Managing Director of Ascensia Diabetes Care Hellas, said: “Our aim is to provide products and solutions that make a positive, daily difference for people with diabetes and their care givers. We want to make sure diabetes doesn't get in the way of people's future, enabling them to live richer lives. Having our partners well-trained via SQLearn’s specialized e-learning courses while using easily accessible and customized platforms, we all work for a common goal: make people with diabetes live easier.”

Spyros Goumas, the CEO of SQLearn, also mentioned that: “We are more than pleased with providing e-learning services for health. Ascensia Diabetes Care works hard to create high quality solutions both for its patients and partners. Our commitment is to serve our clients’ needs and meet their high level of requirements and expertise. Continuing our cooperation with the Ascensia Diabetes Care our successful partnership is being sealed.”

