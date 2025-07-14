Spot Ship Announces Strategic Partnership with Vanguard Tech

[By: Spot Ship]

Spot Ship has launched a strategic partnership with Vanguard Tech, to provide war hull insurance at their significantly reduced rates (up to 40% below market standard) to Spot Ship’s users. Vanguard Tech’s AI-powered technology driven by superior information and close relationship with marine insurers makes this possible. James Kellett, CEO of Spot Ship, said: In today’s increasingly unstable geopolitical climate, the exceptional commercial insight that Vanguard can generate and the subsequent premium savings, will offer a meaningful advantage to our shared customers. We are delighted to be working with Vanguard, a company that shares our understanding of the importance of speed and reliability.

Upon its launch Spot Ship users will be able to instantly calculate insurance rates provided by Vanguard for any voyage, allowing them to act with confidence and speed to assess their coverage costs. This partnership will expedite another part of the ship management workflow by integrating brokers’ insurance requirements at the charter decision-making stage. Ellie Shafik, Vanguard’s Head of Intelligence, said: At Vanguard, we recognize Spot Ship’s unique market proposition and their impressive ability to automate outdated vessels commercial processes. We’re genuinely energized by their innovative approach and see a natural synergy between our services. This partnership is a strategic step forward, combining our strengths to offer the maritime industry a smarter, more efficient way to do business.

Spot Ship and Vanguard Tech’s announcement represents a partnership between two companies at the frontier of AI in the shipping technology industry and signifies the growing appetite of the market for the efficiency and cost-saving that such groundbreaking technology can provide. The companies plan ever deeper integration between their market leading commercial, risk and insurance products.