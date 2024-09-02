Spinergie Strengthens APAC Presence with Singapore Office Opening

[By: Spinergie]

Spinergie, a leading provider of maritime intelligence and fleet management solutions, has opened a new office in Singapore to strengthen its presence within the Asia Pacific market. This expansion underpins the company’s commitment to serving current and future clients in the region.

Spinergie’s proprietary analytics platform, combined with deep industry knowledge, empowers clients to navigate market dynamics, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals. Existing clients represent the wider maritime industry, including offshore energy developers and operators such as Equinor and Total, vessel managers including Boskalis and Oldendorff, and component manufacturers such as General Electric and Vallourec.

The flagship solution, Smart Fleet Management, provides capabilities such as high-precision vessel tracking, AI-assisted crew reporting, vessel IoT sensor visualization, and vessel performance monitoring. This blend of critical operational capabilities enables data-driven optimization decisions from ship to shore. Meanwhile, the Market Intelligence solution helps clients stay ahead when strategizing with in-depth market and project performance analytic, a comprehensive vessel database, and interactive fleet analysis dashboards.

Spinergie’s consultative approach recognizes that every business is distinct, enabling close partnerships with clients to transform their digital ambitions into reality. By establishing a local presence in Singapore, Spinergie can now provide on-the-ground support, accelerating innovation within this critical maritime market.

“We are pleased to establish a regional office in Singapore to serve one of the most robust maritime markets in the world,” said Patrick Sanguily, General Manager, Americas & APAC. “The market faces evolving regulatory requirements, emissions reduction goals, and ambitious offshore energy development plans. We are excited to work alongside our customers as they navigate these challenges.”

With the opening of this Singapore office, Spinergie is pleased to welcome Antoine Gatinaud, Sales Manager, APAC. He brings over a decade of experience in deploying maritime solutions across the Asia Pacific region.