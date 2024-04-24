Spill Response Barge ALLISON CREEK Delivered to Alaska Operator

[By: Elliott Bay Design Group]

Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) and Dakota Creek Industries (DCI) are proud to announce the delivery of a state-of-the-art oil spill response barge for operation in the coastal waters of Alaska. The barge, named ALLISON CREEK, is specifically designed to meet the rigorous requirements in Prince William Sound. ALLISON CREEK has a capacity of 13,600 barrels, an overall length of 200', beam of 42', depth of 16' and is outfitted with a deck crane and on-deck houses to store emergency response equipment.

The barge is certified by the United States Coast Guard (USCG) for the recovery and disposal transport of petroleum products, ensuring compliance with applicable requirements outlined in USCG 46 CFR Subchapter D. Additionally, the vessel is classed by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for Oil Spill Recovery.

EBDG developed the complete contract and functional design drawing and document package as well as managed the submittal and engineering liaison process with the USCG and ABS. Lofting and systems modeling were provided by EBDG in partnership with Adaptive Marine Solutions, Inc. DCI built the vessel at their shipbuilding and repair facility in Anacortes, Washington. During construction, EBDG and DCI worked collaboratively to ensure the safe, reliable, and durable construction of the vessel in accordance with the client's specifications.

"EBDG has designed a wide range of spill response barges and vessels for port cities across our nation. The ALLISON CREEK joins our distinguished portfolio, standing as a symbol of our commitment to the environment and safeguarding precious marine ecosystems" states Michael Complita, Principal at Elliott Bay Design Group.

The ALLISON CREEK joins a fleet of other OSRB's designed by EBDG and positioned in Alaska that will further bolster emergency response capabilities in the region.