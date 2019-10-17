Southern Engineering Co. Secures Order for Three Pilot Boats

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-17 15:50:00

Kenya-based shipyard, Southern Engineering Co. Ltd (SECO), has secured a contract from the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) to construct and deliver three pilot boats.

Designed to specification by Western Australia-based award winning naval architecture firm Southerly Designs, the vessels will have a length of 20 meters, depth of three meters and a draft of 1.7 meters.

Constructed in steel with an aluminum superstructure and classed by Bureau Veritas, the deckhouse will include seating for two crew and up to 12 passengers, while accommodation for three crew will be provided below deck.

The vessels will be powered by two MAN D2862 LE 432 engines which will develop a total output of 882kW at 2,100 rpm, coupled with ZF 2050A transmissions and Nakashima five-blade propellers, to deliver a free sailing maximum speed of 20 knots.

A notable feature of these hulls is the twin skeg arrangement, offering outstanding protection to the running gear and facilitating the use of oversized rudders. The twin keels will provide significantly improved directional stability and roll damping.

Large, direct glazed windows will provide true 360-degree visibility from the central conning position with overhead windows providing clear visibility for approach to the ship and pilot boarding facility. In addition, the split arrangement of the forward deck railings provides an unobstructed view ahead.

“SECO is gearing up to commence the indigenous construction of these boats and to deliver quality products of international standard, that match the expectations of the client,” commented Sanjiv Nair, GM-Shipyard.

Delivery of these boats is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020.

