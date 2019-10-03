South Australian Ports to Develop 50-Year Masterplan

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-03 17:20:05

Flinders Port Holdings has announced that it will develop a new 50-year masterplan to guide the short, medium and long-term development of the seven South Australian ports under its control, including the container terminal at Port Adelaide.

The Flinders Ports consortium acquired seven ports in 2001 under a 99-year lease after they were privatized by the South Australian Government, making Flinders Ports the largest port owner and operator in the State.

It is expected to be one of the most complex and far reaching port development plans undertaken in Australia given that it will include multiple commodities across Port Adelaide, Port Pirie, Port Lincoln, Port Giles, Klein Point, Wallaroo and Thevenard, as well as several business streams within the Group. These include Flinders Adelaide Container Terminal, Flinders Logistics, and Flinders Warehousing & Distribution and Flinders Ports.

The company has awarded the masterplan contract to international port planners, Black Quay Consulting who will develop the plan alongside Flinders Ports over the next 12 months. Black Quay have been involved in some of the world’s most significant port masterplan developments including the long-term plan for the Port of New York and New Jersey, the Port Future Study in Auckland, and the port development plan for TasPorts in Tasmania.

It is expected to involve considerable stakeholder engagement alongside detailed operational and strategic port planning covering the management of containers, bulk, break bulk, general cargo, and the State’s growing cruise industry. The plan will also ensure that the ports further improve their environmental management as well as link better with wider state development plans.

Stewart Lammin, CEO of Flinders Ports, said: “Master Planning is key to ensuring we are a long term, future focussed business. By planning ahead, we will continue to link South Australia to the world, whilst adding value to our shareholders and customers.”

Glen Curry, Black Quay’s Managing Director, said: “Flinders Ports is a key client and one which we align with culturally. To be able to work with them to deliver such a fundamental part of their strategy is the sort of work we strive to be involved in. There is good potential for Flinders Ports to continue to differentiate themselves in the Australian Ports Sector through strong and considered planning and by showing good corporate leadership. I think the development of the masterplan will help serve this, as well as deliver a strategy for the betterment of the entire State of South Australia.”

