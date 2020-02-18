Solar Solve is Shortlisted for Another Export Award

Julie Lightfoot MBE, Managing Director of Solar Solve Ltd was delighted when the company received news that it had been shortlisted for two export awards in the same week.

The first one is for the North East FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2020 in the International Business of the Year category, where judges are looking for businesses that can demonstrate how working internationally has benefited their business profitability, growth and strategy.

The second one is for a PD Ports Northern Powerhouse Export Awards 2020. This award recognizes outstanding achievements in export growth by a company in any industry. This success is measured by growth in sales and market penetration together with the application of innovative market strategies to extend export potential.

In addition, Solar Solve Ltd has also been shortlisted for Family Business of the Year, championing the big contribution family firms make to business in the North East FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2020. This category seeks to reward the UK's top family-run SME with less than 250 employees. Judges are looking for an organization that can demonstrate how the family business's nature and values have contributed to success across the business.

The North East FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2020 is organized and promoted by the UK’s Federation of Small Businesses. The winners of the 12 area finals will be invited to attend the National Final celebration which takes place on 21st May 2020 at Battersea Evolution, London, where the UK winners will be announced.

The 2020 PD Ports Northern Powerhouse Export Awards, in association with HSBC, recognises export achievement across nine individual categories.

Lightfoot commented, “Business awards celebrate hard work and success and are great PR opportunities, it’s a great way to promote our unique business. Just being shortlisted can improve brand awareness and promote our business to new customers. Winning an award can open doors to getting new contracts, finding new supply channels and breaking into new markets. It also helps to build brand loyalty, as customers are always keen to buy from companies who are perceived to be successful and doing well.”

