SmartPipe Selects Total Marine Solutions as North American Distributor

[By: Total Marine Solutions]

SmartPipe has signed an agreement with Fort Lauderdale based Total Marine Solutions (TMS) to distribute its products throughout North America and the Caribbean. SmartPipe, a cleantech company based in Finland, offers microbiological solutions to clean and maintain all types of shipboard engineering systems. TMS, a leader in MARPOL compliant environmental solutions for the maritime industry, is SmartPipe’s first maritime distributor in North America.

“The environmental challenges on board a vessel are often unseen, but critical to safe, effective and compliant vessel operation,” stated Alexandra Anagnostis-Irons, Founder and CEO of Total Marine Solutions. “SmartPipe offers solutions that not only support compliance, but also address many of the safety and environmental challenges resulting from traditional solutions.”

“TMS is a leader in MARPOL-compliant solutions and has a reputation for excellent customer service and technical support,” commented Mikko Eskola, Head of R&D at SmartPipe. “We are delighted join forces with TMS and welcome them to the SmartPipe family of distributors worldwide.”

SmartPipe’s solutions address environmental challenges for compliant handling of wastewater streams on board. Ranging from biological odor removal solutions to Membrane BioReactor (MBR) commissioning and maintenance, Galley Fats, Oils, and Grease (FOG) Recovery and prevention to drain maintenance, SmartPipe solutions promote compliance, ecosystem preservation, and marine biodiversity while reducing onboard chemical management challenges such as safety, chemical interactions, storage, and equipment functionality.

“Our solutions and our vision – to be the best partner in managing the lifecycle of pipes, was a natural fit with TMS,” noted Eskola. “This agreement really brings together two companies focused on long-term, efficient, and sustainable environmental operations.”

“SmartPipe solutions are compatible with leading MARPOL-compliant solutions for other discharge streams, allowing TMS clients to create an efficient system of environmental compliance solutions on board,” noted Anagnostis-Irons. “For more than 20 years, Total Marine Solutions has partnered with the leading environmental solution companies across the world to bring cruise, commercial and yacht clients best-in-class technology to support environmental compliance and sustainability on board. We’re honored to add SmartPipe to our list of solutions.”