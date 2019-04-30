Sixth Global Run Bodrum Breaks Records

By MarEx 2019-04-30 20:12:57

The annual Global Run Bodrum took place on 28 April, bringing people together in the event ethos of ‘Run for Hope’. Sponsored by Global Ports Holding plc and Global Investment Holdings, Global Run Bodrum brought sportsmanship, competition and celebrations to the city. Bodrum Cruise Port hosted the event and was the start point for participants.

In its sixth year, Global Run Bodrum marked a record number of runners, numbering more than 1700. In addition to the regular 5K and 10K runs, this year the Global Run included an additional 21K half marathon run. The route took participants from Bodrum Cruise Port and passed through Gumbet, Bitez, Myndos Gate and the Antique Theatre, giving the runners the opportunity to see the city’s historic monuments and beautiful bays, while spring blossom provided a welcoming display on the main streets.

All money raised from the event went to Parilti Association, Global Run Bodrum’s charity partner, which aids children and young adults with visual disability.

Global Run

The race is organized by Global Ports Holding every year with the hope of bringing the world one step closer to peace and understanding. People from many different countries and cultures join the event, at a different Global port city each year. So far, the Global Run has been held in Bodrum, Turkey; Valletta, Malta; Bar/Kotor, Montenegro; Ravenna, Italy; Havana, Cuba and Barcelona, Spain. The intention is to host a Global Run in all locations of Global Port Holding’s growing portfolio – currently 15 cruise ports located around the world.

