Six Polish Navy Tugs Driven by Propulsion Solutions from SCHOTTEL

Bolko, the first of six multi-role tugs built by Remontowa Shipyard in Poland, has recently been delivered to the Polish Navy. Further five tugs – Gniewko, Mieszko, Semko, Leszko and Przemko – are scheduled for delivery in the near future. Each of the ASD tugs is equipped with two SCHOTTEL Rudderpropellers type SRP 360 FP. They will be used for military and logistic operations support at sea and in ports.

The propulsion system of the Navy tugs consists of two ice-classed SCHOTTEL Rudderpropellers type SRP 360 with 2.0 m fixed pitch propellers. Each thruster is driven by an MTU 12V 4000 engine delivering a power of 1,193 kW. As a result, the tugs will achieve a bollard pull of up to 35 tonnes and a free-running speed of 12 knots.

For use even under extreme weather conditions

The Polish tugs will be used for military and logistical operations support at sea and in ports as well as for technical evacuations, personnel transfers, search and rescue operations and oil spill recovery. Thanks to FSIC IA ice class reinforcement, these vessels can also be deployed in the Baltic Sea at any time of the year.

Ice-class-strengthened azimuth thrusters from SCHOTTEL

Operation in regions where ice is present places special demands on propulsion systems. Over the years, SCHOTTEL has built up a vast amount of experience in this field. Today, the German manufacturer of propulsion systems offers a series of ice-class-strengthened azimuth thrusters up to Finnish-Swedish ice class IA Super.

