Simpson Spence Young Launches SSY Finance

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-23 16:27:42

Leading independent shipbroker, Simpson Spence Young (SSY), has launched SSY Finance by taking full ownership of SSY Carnegie LLP, a previous joint-venture with Nordic investment bank Carnegie, following the bank's decision to focus on its core Nordic business. The two companies will continue to collaborate on an informal basis.

Mark Richardson, Chairman of SSY commented: "SSY Finance's focus will remain unchanged - providing equity and debt capital placements coupled with corporate advisory for shipping companies. Our team has close relationships with institutional investors, funds and banks and delivers innovative and competitive financing structures to the shipping market. SSY Finance will continue to work closely with Simpson Spence Young's chartering and Sale & Purchase departments providing our clients a fully integrated offering."

