Silver Seas Galapagos Island Videos

The government of Canada will deploy two Royal Canadian naval vessels off the coast of Haiti in response to the growing national security crisis in Haiti. Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the decision on Thursday during the Caribbean bloc’s Head of States conference in the Bahamas. “Right now, Haiti is confronted with unrelenting gang violence, political turmoil, and corruption. Now is the moment to come together to confront the severity of this situation,” Trudeau said. Ottawa will deploy Kingston-class...