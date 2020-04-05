Shoreham Port Pays Tribute to NHS Workers

By The Maritime Executive 04-05-2020 08:15:11

Seafarers across the country, including those at Shoreham Port sounded their horns on Thursday evening in support of NHS workers, port workers, seafarers and all those keeping the country supplied during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Port’s tribute took place alongside the nations ‘Clap for our Carers’ campaign, which saw thousands of communities across the country applaud NHS workers, delivery drivers, supermarket staff, care workers and bin collectors.

Steve Butler, crew member aboard the Arco Dee at Shoreham Port sounded his horn in this video on Thursday at 8pm, paying tribute to his colleagues at Port’s across the country, who are working hard to keep Britain supplied with vital supplies at this time, and also his wife who works for the NHS. Fast Sam and the City of Chichester vessels can also be heard sounding their horns in the footage captured at the Port.

With over 95 percent of goods passing through the country's ports, they act as essential gateways for critical supplies such as food, fuel for emergency vehicles, medical supplies and essential building materials - including marine aggregates for a number of emergency hospitals. It is therefore essential these hidden key workers keep Port’s operating 24/7 and keep the supply chain moving during these challenging times.

Richard Ballantyne, Chief Executive of the British Ports Association, commented: “UK ports facilitate 95 percent of our trade and will be instrumental ensuring the country is fed and resourced in the coming weeks. Half of the UK’s food is imported and it will be critical to keep our ports open so that shops, public services, and businesses are supplied with what the country needs.”

This week, the BPA launched a campaign to raise awareness for Port workers and all those keeping Britain supplied, encouraging members of the public to share their graphic on social media with the hashtag #KeepingBritainSupplied.

Julian Seaman, Shoreham Port’s Harbour Master, commented: “Thank you to all those working extremely hard to keep Britain supplied and for the continued support of our local community. It’s fantastic to see our stakeholders and colleagues coming together to help each other, and to know that we are all in this together.”



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.