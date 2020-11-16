202
Shoreham Port Announce New Port Kitchen For 2021

By The Maritime Executive 11-16-2020

In Summer 2021 Shoreham Port will be opening the doors to our all new Port Kitchen. Offering great  coffee, fresh food, a vibrant atmosphere, and unparalleled views across the harbour. The kitchen will  be located next to the award-winning Lady Bee Enterprise Centre and will serve people as they pass  over the locks, the Port’s thriving business community and tourists visiting the area.  

The vision is for the kitchen is to create an iconic space and service which puts Shoreham Port on the  map as a destination. The team want the kitchen to be a positive, happy place for the community  and visitors to enjoy. Shoreham Port is a trust, therefore every pound generated in the new Port  Kitchen will be reinvested in the port for the benefit of everyone. 

The Kitchen has received a positive endorsement from Adur & Worthing District Council and we look  forward to starting construction with contractors Camroux in November. The Port’s current ‘dry dock shed’ will be converted to accommodate a new contemporary building accommodating the  two storey Port Kitchen offering views across the harbour no matter the weather. It will also provide  a unique and versatile first floor double height office/commercial unit of 1,200sqft available to rent  on flexible terms. Around the building will be outdoor space and seating. The finished building will  retain dedicated operational capability to enable the dry dock to continue to service the needs of  visiting vessels.  

Port Kitchen Manager, Polly Child commented “We’re excited and proud to be creating a new  community destination that will bring employment and vibrancy to the area at a time when hope  and growth is so important. We will offer fantastic coffee, delicious lunches and light meals, and a  modern, welcoming space for everybody to enjoy. Visitors will be able to watch Shoreham Port in  action with panoramic views across the lock gates and out to the harbour, vessels will pass right next  to our terrace. We’ve had so much support for the project, and we can’t wait to bring our unique  vision to life in 2021.”  

The kitchen will be located next to the lock gates, as shown on the map. It will be easily accessed  from the A259 and only a few minutes’ walk from 700 bus stops and Southwick train station. Many  cyclists ride through the Port each day and the team have included substantial storage for bicycles as  part of their plans. Throughout the kitchen visitors will be able to find out about the 260 year history  of the trust Port and its strong connections to the community it serves.

The kitchen will also operate a kiosk service throughout the year for those wanting to pick up a drink  or snack and head back to work or straight to the beach.  
Shoreham Port is committed to promoting fully sustainable development whilst aiming to achieve  net-zero air quality emissions by 2021 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2030 (Masterplan 2020).  The team are proud to have retained Eco-Port status since 2013. The roof of the building will be  fitted with solar panels and the planting in and around the café will be local habitat based. We are  committed to operating the kitchen in a sustainable way, with ingredients sourced locally, further  details will be shared over the coming months.  

The kitchen will offer significant employment opportunities to local people with the creation of  several new jobs, with one of the roles being part of the Government’s Kickstart scheme. Recruitment will begin in January 2021. If you are interested in job opportunities at Port Kitchen,  please keep an eye on the Port’s website for updates and details of how to apply.

Over the next few months, the team will be approaching local suppliers to discuss the opportunity to  collaborate on Port Kitchen. If you would like to introduce your company or enquire about  commercial unit availability please email info@shoreham-port.co.uk.  

A website for the Port Kitchen will be launching in the New Year but in the meantime keep up to  date with all developments, including a first glance at the menu, by following Shoreham Port on  Facebook, Linked-In, or Instagram. 

