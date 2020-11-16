Shoreham Port Announce New Port Kitchen For 2021

By The Maritime Executive 11-16-2020 10:52:18

In Summer 2021 Shoreham Port will be opening the doors to our all new Port Kitchen. Offering great coffee, fresh food, a vibrant atmosphere, and unparalleled views across the harbour. The kitchen will be located next to the award-winning Lady Bee Enterprise Centre and will serve people as they pass over the locks, the Port’s thriving business community and tourists visiting the area.

The vision is for the kitchen is to create an iconic space and service which puts Shoreham Port on the map as a destination. The team want the kitchen to be a positive, happy place for the community and visitors to enjoy. Shoreham Port is a trust, therefore every pound generated in the new Port Kitchen will be reinvested in the port for the benefit of everyone.

The Kitchen has received a positive endorsement from Adur & Worthing District Council and we look forward to starting construction with contractors Camroux in November. The Port’s current ‘dry dock shed’ will be converted to accommodate a new contemporary building accommodating the two storey Port Kitchen offering views across the harbour no matter the weather. It will also provide a unique and versatile first floor double height office/commercial unit of 1,200sqft available to rent on flexible terms. Around the building will be outdoor space and seating. The finished building will retain dedicated operational capability to enable the dry dock to continue to service the needs of visiting vessels.

Port Kitchen Manager, Polly Child commented “We’re excited and proud to be creating a new community destination that will bring employment and vibrancy to the area at a time when hope and growth is so important. We will offer fantastic coffee, delicious lunches and light meals, and a modern, welcoming space for everybody to enjoy. Visitors will be able to watch Shoreham Port in action with panoramic views across the lock gates and out to the harbour, vessels will pass right next to our terrace. We’ve had so much support for the project, and we can’t wait to bring our unique vision to life in 2021.”

The kitchen will be located next to the lock gates, as shown on the map. It will be easily accessed from the A259 and only a few minutes’ walk from 700 bus stops and Southwick train station. Many cyclists ride through the Port each day and the team have included substantial storage for bicycles as part of their plans. Throughout the kitchen visitors will be able to find out about the 260 year history of the trust Port and its strong connections to the community it serves.

The kitchen will also operate a kiosk service throughout the year for those wanting to pick up a drink or snack and head back to work or straight to the beach.

Shoreham Port is committed to promoting fully sustainable development whilst aiming to achieve net-zero air quality emissions by 2021 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2030 (Masterplan 2020). The team are proud to have retained Eco-Port status since 2013. The roof of the building will be fitted with solar panels and the planting in and around the café will be local habitat based. We are committed to operating the kitchen in a sustainable way, with ingredients sourced locally, further details will be shared over the coming months.

The kitchen will offer significant employment opportunities to local people with the creation of several new jobs, with one of the roles being part of the Government’s Kickstart scheme. Recruitment will begin in January 2021. If you are interested in job opportunities at Port Kitchen, please keep an eye on the Port’s website for updates and details of how to apply.

Over the next few months, the team will be approaching local suppliers to discuss the opportunity to collaborate on Port Kitchen. If you would like to introduce your company or enquire about commercial unit availability please email info@shoreham-port.co.uk.

A website for the Port Kitchen will be launching in the New Year but in the meantime keep up to date with all developments, including a first glance at the menu, by following Shoreham Port on Facebook, Linked-In, or Instagram.

