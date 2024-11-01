SHIPPINGInsight & WISTA USA Collaborate on "Shaping the Maritime Industry"

[By: SHIPPINGInsight]

The maritime industry is evolving, and women entrepreneurs are leading the charge, driving innovation, and setting new standards for success. SHIPPINGInsight and WISTA USA are collaborating on a breakfast discussing “Shaping the maritime Industry: Women Entrepreneurs at WISTA USA” at the Westin Times Square Hotel in New York City prior to the opening of SHIPPINGInsight’s “Solutions Through Innovation” conference being held November 20th.

The event will feature a keynote presentation on TOOL’s (The Ocean Opportunity Lab) networking platform for startups and investors, delivered by Birgit Liodden, the CEO and Co- Founder. TOOL is designed to facilitate connections between emerging startups and potential investors, fostering collaboration and growth and creating a global and digital community for connecting ocean entrepreneurs with established industry players and resources, with partners across seventeen countries. Ms. Liodden will also be highlighting individuals from her global Female Founders list.

Following the keynote, a panel discussion will bring together a diverse group of women leaders who are breaking barriers, overcoming challenges, and shaping the future of maritime. Attendees will gain insights into the journeys, inspirations, and innovations that these women bring to the industry, offering a unique perspective on women in maritime.

Be part of the at SHIPPINGInsight 2024. Visit us at https://www.shippinginsight.com/ to learn more and explore partnership opportunities.