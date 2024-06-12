SHIPPINGInsight’s Posidonia SHARK TANK Launches Six American Technologies

[By: SHIPPINGInsight]

SHIPPINGInsight Chief Evolution Officer, Carleen Lyden Walker, today announced that six American new technologies were launched at its SHARK TANK event held last week at Posidonia in Athens, Greece. The SHARK TANK took place on June 6th at the Metropolitan Center as part of the “Trading in US Waters” conference, which also featured a presentation by US Coast Guard Rear Admiral Wayne Arguin and discussions on geopolitics, digitalization, decarbonization and maritime employment.

SHIPPINGInsight’s SHARK TANK contestants (“Chum”) featured the latest in digital technologies, such as Burmester & Vogel’s DemurrageAI, cyber security support ShipSafe, Port Medical’s mariner welfare program Sea Calm, container security program Homer and TankerWise alongside carbon capture technology Calcarea.

This year’s star studded cast of Sharks included the Acting Deputy Chief of Mission for the US Embassy, Erik Holmgren, along with Diana Shipping’s Semiramis Paliou; Costis Frangoulis -President, International Propeller Club, Port of Piraeus & CEO, Franman; George Alexandratos- Vice President, Hellenic Chamber of Shipping; Panos Xenokostas, President & CEO, ONEX Shipyards & Technologies Group and President, Hellenic Shipyards Association; Marinos Giannopoulos- CEO, Enterprise Greece; Nikolaos Baktselos, President, American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce; and Stephen Schueler, Chairman of Green Transition, Managing Director and COO of European Maritime Finance.

The winner of the 2024 Posidonia SHIPPINGInsight SHARK TANK, as determined by the “investment” made by the Sharks, was the carbon capture technology, Calcarea who received SHIPPINGInsight’s Innovation Award for Posidonia 2024. Second place went to Port Medical Management’s SeaCalm mariner welfare application.