Shelley Chapelski is New Head of Transport for Norton Rose Fulbright

Image courtesy of Norton Rose Fulbright

[By: Norton Rose Fulbright]

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Vancouver partner Shelley Chapelski, who leads the firm’s Canadian shipping team, has been appointed as its leader of the Transport sector group for Canada.

As the firm’s Canada Head of Transport, Shelley will work with the firm’s global and regional Transport sector leaders to grow the firm’s practice across its global platform. Clients and colleagues regard Shelley as one of the leading maritime lawyers in Canada, receiving consistent recognition in transport: shipping categories from Chambers Global, Chambers Canada and The Legal 500 Canada.

Christine Ezcutari, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Co-Head of Transport, said:

“Shelley is considered a go-to lawyer in the transport space, particularly in Canada. The depth of her practice, which ranges from deals to disputes, makes her well-positioned to connect with clients and colleagues both in Canada and around the world. It is highly gratifying to see the firm promote another talented woman partner to a leadership position in our global Transport sector group.”

Shelley’s practice encompasses both transactional and litigation aspects of shipping law, including maritime contracts, advisory and compliance work, liability claims, creditor’s remedies and marine insurance matters. In addition to retailers who are heavily reliant on the supply chain, her clients include commercial vessel owners and operators, P&I Clubs and marine insurers, ports and terminals and maritime service providers. She advises on a wide array of charter parties, contracts of carriage, intermodal contracts, insurance policies and other agreements that arise in maritime and transportation law. She has also advised many users and suppliers of marine services on their obligations and liabilities under Canadian maritime law, including on the carriage of dangerous goods and bunkering operations.

Shelley, who is the immediate past President of the Canadian Maritime Law Association, said:

“Our firm’s deep commitment to the transport industry allows us to attract top clients as well as leading legal talent. I will use this leadership role to champion client service and promote lawyer collaboration.”



