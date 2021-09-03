116
Views

Sevitrade Ships Electrical Transformers to Port of Seville

Image courtesy of Sevitrade
Image courtesy of Sevitrade

Published Sep 3, 2021 10:32 AM by The Maritime Executive

[By: Sevitrade]

Between the 5th and 8th of August, Sevitrade carried out the most complex and numerous  electrical transformer operations in the history of the Port of Seville. 

In total, 7 of these large machines were stowed, which arrived in transport road specials  to the Sevitrade Esclusa Port Terminal; dock and multipurpose warehouses that the  sevillian company has in the free trade zone. To these impressive devices, each weighing  120 tons, accompanied by 43 radiators, 640-foot containers, 7 tanks and a score of boxes of accessories. 

The management and boarding was organized by Seatrans Maritime, while the port  handling and stowage by Sevitrade. The operative one, singular for the reduced dimensions of the 'Grand Light' vessel (81 meters long by 11 meters wide) and the variety of shapes and weights of the merchandise, was possible thanks to two powerful  cranes of the sevillian terminal operator (more than 80 meters high and 100 tons of load  capacity eacha) and the excellent coordination between freight forwarders, stevedores,  port personnel and shipping agents. 

After spending 3 days at the Lock dock, the ship left the river basin Guadalquivir bound  for the port of Rostov (Russia), where it arrived after about two weeks navigation. Thus,  an operation between Europe and Asia was completed through two inland seaports.
 

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.