Sevitrade Ships Electrical Transformers to Port of Seville

Image courtesy of Sevitrade

[By: Sevitrade]

Between the 5th and 8th of August, Sevitrade carried out the most complex and numerous electrical transformer operations in the history of the Port of Seville.

In total, 7 of these large machines were stowed, which arrived in transport road specials to the Sevitrade Esclusa Port Terminal; dock and multipurpose warehouses that the sevillian company has in the free trade zone. To these impressive devices, each weighing 120 tons, accompanied by 43 radiators, 640-foot containers, 7 tanks and a score of boxes of accessories.

The management and boarding was organized by Seatrans Maritime, while the port handling and stowage by Sevitrade. The operative one, singular for the reduced dimensions of the 'Grand Light' vessel (81 meters long by 11 meters wide) and the variety of shapes and weights of the merchandise, was possible thanks to two powerful cranes of the sevillian terminal operator (more than 80 meters high and 100 tons of load capacity eacha) and the excellent coordination between freight forwarders, stevedores, port personnel and shipping agents.

After spending 3 days at the Lock dock, the ship left the river basin Guadalquivir bound for the port of Rostov (Russia), where it arrived after about two weeks navigation. Thus, an operation between Europe and Asia was completed through two inland seaports.



