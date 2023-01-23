Seven Seas Grandeur Coming November 2023

Regent Seven Seas Grandeur

Inspired by the past and stunningly reimagined for the future, Seven Seas Grandeur will exemplify the heritage of perfection with unrivaled space, unparalleled service, exceptional cuisine and transformative experiences that will begin the moment you step aboard.

Seven Seas Grandeur Facts and Statistics

Cruise LineRegent Seven Seas Cruises

Year Built 2023

Ship's Class/GroupLuxury

Tonnage 55,498

Passengers (Max Occupancy) 750 Passengers

Number of Crew 542

Officer's Nationality European

Country of Registry Marshall Islands

Seven Seas Grandeur Ship Information

For nearly thirty years, Regent Seven Seas Cruises has delivered unrivaled experiences throughout the world. All the while, listening to guests, evolving services and continually refining each element of the Regent experience. With every luxury included, Regent ensures you are free to embrace every moment of your journey. And this all begins with a ship that elevates the pinnacle of ocean cruising to new heights.

Seven Seas Grandeur Accommodations

Unrivaled in space and sumptuous detail, the modern designs, warm tones and familiar impressions of the suites aboard Seven Seas Grandeur personify the finest points of the past with a fresh approach.

Seven Seas Grandeur Dining

Chartreuse: Paris, 1925. The Art Deco movement is launched. The Chanel suit and an iconic little black dress make fashionable debuts. This glamorous French era serves as the inspiration for the chic new design of Chartreuse.

Prime 7: The first great American steakhouses... The romance of railway travel... These and more western marvels transformed the modern world in the early 1900s, providing the transportive inspiration behind Prime 7.

Compass Rose: Hidden behind a cascading sculpture, a vision of the majestic blooms in the very heart of our newest vessel. Compass Rose will reflect the magical beauty of an enchanted forest with a design that seemingly carries beyond her very walls.

Observation Lounge: Stunning and elegant, the organic styles of Art Nouveau are woven throughout the varied and inviting spaces found within the newly designed Observation Lounge.

RSS Grandeur Sailing Itineraries

