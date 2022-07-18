SES to Provide Global High-Speed Connectivity to Explora Journeys

"Explora Journeys, the new luxury lifestyle brand of the MSC Group, is redefining the ocean experience for a new generation of discerning luxury travellers."

[By: SES]

SES, the world’s leading content connectivity satellite service provider, today announced that it will be providing global connectivity services to Explora Journeys, debuting on EXPLORA I. Guests and crew will benefit from SES’s best-in-class low latency, highest available throughput and global Cruise mPOWERED connectivity service.

Explora Journeys, the new luxury lifestyle brand of the MSC Group, is redefining the ocean experience for a new generation of discerning luxury travellers. The brand’s aspiration is to create a unique ‘Ocean State of Mind’ by connecting guests with the sea, with themselves, and with like-minded people, while remarkable itineraries will blend renowned destinations with lesser-travelled ports, for a journey that inspires discovery in all its forms.

Today’s announcement means that guests onboard the EXPLORA I will enjoy complimentary, high-speed, reliable, and uninterrupted Wi-Fi, no matter how remote their location. Whether they are streaming their favourite content or sharing their onboard experience from any part of the ship. In addition, enhanced connectivity will improve crew welfare and training, employee performance, motivation, and retention.

This connectivity is delivered by SES’s upcoming second-generation medium earth orbit (MEO) system - O3b mPOWER - which operates around 8,000km above the earth’s surface, and SES’s geostationary (GEO) fleet of satellites ensuring seamless connectivity, wherever and whenever.

Michael Ungerer, CEO of Explora Journeys, commented: “High-speed, reliable and uninterrupted connectivity is no longer a ‘nice to have’, with demand for connectivity services at sea growing in tandem with the development of social media platforms. Today’s guests simply expect seamless and uninterrupted connectivity comparable to on land as they want to share their experiences and stay online as much as possible. We are pleased to be able to offer this connectivity experience to our guests onboard Explora I thanks to SES’s services.”

Simon Maher, Vice President Global Sales, Cruise Maritime Services at SES, said: “It is incredibly exciting to be working with Explora Journeys whose innovative approach is setting new standards in ultra-luxury curated travel experiences at sea. Connectivity is one of the most important enablers for such travel experiences from both a guest and crew point of view. Our O3b mPOWER ultra-fast, low-latency connectivity is empowering a new experience that will revolutionise the ultra-luxury expedition maritime segment.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.