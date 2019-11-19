Senegal to Purchase Three Offshore Patrol Vessels from PIRIOU

Credit: PIRIOU

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-19 15:28:07

The Ministry of Armed Forces of Senegal and the PIRIOU group have just signed –in the presence of the President of the Republic of Senegal and the French ministerial delegation– a contract to purchase three offshore patrol vessels dedicated to the Senegalese navy.

As soon as the contract is in force –planned for early 2020– the PIRIOU group will launch the program to build these three patrol vessels scheduled over a 44 months’ time span followed by a period of support in Senegal.

OPV 58 S: a 62m offshore patrol vessel

The OPV 58 S (Offshore Patrol Vessel) is a 62m versatile, with high endurance and robust patrol vessel dedicated to missions such as surveillance and sea control perfectly answering the various missions related to law enforcement at sea. Besides its projection capabilities –commando fast boats– it is also equipped with surface to air weapon systems enabling first-rank deterrence.

Among innovations and major capacities, the vessel features:

• Versatile design to adapt to various missions

• Large panoramic bridge with 360° visibility

• Fast launching and recovery system for two fast boats on stern ramp

• C-Sharp® hull for optimized autonomy and sea-keeping

Main characteristics

Length overall: 62.2m

Breadth: 9.5m

Max. draft: 2.9m

Speed: 21 knots

Autonomy: 25 days, 4,500 NM @ 12 knots

Hull: superstructure steel / aluminum

Accommodation: 48

Including crew: 24

Including special personnel: 24

Intervention: two fast boats on stern ramps

