Sembcorp Choses KONGSBERG’s Integrated Wind Installation Vessel Tech

Maersk Supply Service’s new Wind Installation Vessel will be built by Sembcorp Marine and fitted with Kongsberg Maritime’s field-proven integrated solution for WIV operation

Kongsberg Maritime has won another important customer for its industry-leading Wind Installation Vessel (WIV) technology, following the signing of a contract with the Singaporean shipbuilder Sembcorp Marine. The agreement will see Kongsberg Maritime (KM) supplying a comprehensive technology package for a new WIV, which Sembcorp is constructing for the Denmark-based service provider Maersk Supply Service.

KM’s integrated solution for Wind Installation Vessels will be important to the delivery and operation of the new vessel, which will be capable of transporting and installing next- and future-generation wind turbines.

KM will be the supplier of the complete electrical system and the integrated control system for the WIV. The system will ensure optimal performance irrespective of weather conditions and sea states.

Importantly, the solution will also reduce OPEX while minimizing the environmental impact of the vessel’s offshore operations. KM’s lifecycle management system will generate long-term savings and boost visibility while the WIV is in operation.

“The innovative concept builds on our maritime experiences and capabilities and ensures a more efficient installation of wind parks. Maersk Supply Service and Kongsberg share the same values around operational safety, efficiency and sustainability which makes the collaboration around the newbuilt a strong partnership,” says Frederik Smidth, Chief Technical Officer at Maersk Supply Service.

“We take a genuine pride in bringing the benefits of our technological expertise to all maritime sectors,” adds Egil Haugsdal, President, Kongsberg Maritime, “and the bespoke solution we have devised for wind installation vessels indicates how much thought and effort we devote to facilitating and encouraging sustainable marine operations.”

The new WIV, which will service the US renewable energy market, is expected to be delivered in 2025. It marks the first step in Maersk Supply Service’s expansion plans as regards the US service sector within offshore wind, which is anticipated to grow to 30GW by 2030.

