SEDNA & OrbitMI Integration has More Transparent Maritime Operations

New tech integration is set to centralise handling of information relating to global voyages through providing a single source of truth, speeding up voyage management and aiding collaboration and transparency across maritime.

SEDNA, the all-in-one solution used by the shipping industry and beyond to mitigate the challenges of traditional email platforms and transform business processes, and OrbitMI, a global provider of maritime software and data products to accelerate digital transformation in maritime, today announced the integration of their two digital platforms.

The integration, which is already in use by one of the world’s leading tanker shipping companies, Stena Bulk, and now available to other shipping companies worldwide, will help centralise vessel data through providing a seamless flow of data across the two platforms.

This will allow vessel owners, operators and charter teams across the shipping sector with access to both digital tools to stay better informed on vessel activities and information like voyage status, position in the ocean and deviation alerts to ETA, speed, and consumption, all from within one platform so that they can more quickly and easily visualise and manage global voyages. The integration is available to access both on SEDNA’s web browser interface and mobile app, so shipping employees can access all of the information they need, when working either in their offices or when remote or on the move.

Altogether, this unification of platforms creates a single source of truth for vessel data, removing the need to switch between apps, which can otherwise waste time and increase the risk of error when copying and pasting data, resulting in poorer decision making.

Announcing the new integration, Bill Dobie, Founder and CEO of SEDNA, said: “The major disruptions recently experienced across ocean freight operations turned the maritime industry on its head. The sector now needs to take advantage of innovative approaches, including digital technologies, to avoid facing a similar scenario in the future.

“Our new integration with OrbitMI echoes this call. Through working as ‘one’, this partnership enables vessel managers to access critical information for quick insights and action all in one place. Altogether, this creates greater supply chain visibility and improved business performance, advancing our shared vision to progress data transparency and collaboration across the sector.”

“Our collaboration with SEDNA has helped our customers eliminate silos and prevent the need to log in and out of multiple platforms and solutions through what we call ‘intelligent connected workflows’,” said CEO of OrbitMI, Ali Riaz. “Through intelligent connected workflows, we can deliver information and insights to any type of user in the context of their day-to-day tasks, allowing them to make decisions quickly. “

Discussing its value to its organisation and customers, Phil Thompson, General Manager, Commercial Operations at Stena Bulk, who have been trialing the integration, said: “The integration between Orbit and SEDNA has the potential to transform the way we work.?For instance, clicking on a vessel name in SEDNA's email-based interface opens the visualization of that same vessel in Orbit's rich dashboard and map interface.? That saves us time.?Every minute not doing administrative tasks is a minute we can focus on our main job, and that's optimizing the operational efficiency of our vessels."??

The integration, announced today, is an extension to the partnership already established between SEDNA and OrbitMI in May, 2021. Both launched in 2017, SEDNA and Orbit—the product of OrbitMI—are cloud-based technology services created to enable more efficient, productive, and collaborative workflows across organisations to advance business performance.

SEDNA integrates with maritime and other industry apps, including OrbitMI and other technologies, to go beyond email and provide a digital solution where users can easily access essential shipping data under one roof.

More information about the integration is available on SEDNA and OrbitMI’s websites.

