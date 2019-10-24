Second of Damen’s Wind Farm Maintenance SOV 9020 Class Delivered

Bibby WaveMaster Horizon

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-24 16:31:36

The second of Damen’s innovative Accommodation Support Vessel (ASV) 9020 has been handed over to Bibby Marine Services at Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania. On her arrival in the North Sea, the Bibby WaveMaster Horizon will begin maintenance work off the coast of Germany on two EnBW and Enbridge-owned windfarms– Hohe See and Albatros – for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and EnBW.

The 90-meter ASV 9020 has been developed by Damen to meet the specific needs of the offshore renewable energy industry with regard to achieving high-efficiency, low-cost wind farm maintenance. It combines walk-to-work capabilities with an innovative interior and comprehensive features that together ensure maximum efficiency in accommodating and deploying multiple maintenance teams. DP2 and an innovative hull ensure a wide window of operability and excellent sea-keeping.

“We are very pleased to be handing over Bibby’s second ASV 9020 Walk-to-Work vessel,” said Arjen van Elk, Damen sales manager for the U.K. and Ireland. “Following the celebrations of her naming ceremony earlier this year she is now fully ready to begin her first long-term contract. With two vessels in operation the ASV 9020 is most certainly a proven concept and Damen Shipyards Galati has once again demonstrated its ability to deliver sophisticated ships on time and to the highest standards.”

The build of what was to be the Bibby WaveMaster Horizon began in 2014 alongside that of its sistership, the Bibby WaveMaster 1, in anticipation of future demand. When Bibby Marine Services and Siemens Gamesa confirmed their contract at the end of 2017, Damen then accelerated construction to meet the required delivery date. This second order from Bibby was based on the very positive feedback that they have received from their clients regarding the Bibby WaveMaster 1.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.