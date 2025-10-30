Seatrium's 1st Royal NZ Navy Maintenance Under Partnership with Babcock

[By: Seatrium]

We are proud to announce the successful completion of maintenance and delivery of the HMNZS Aotearoa - marking the first Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) project delivered under our partnership with Babcock Australia & New Zealand.

Since April 2025, Seatrium has established a collaboration with Babcock Australia & New Zealand to deliver repairs and maintenance for RNZN vessels too large for the Devonport Naval Base dry-dock.

The successful and timely completion of HMNZS Aotearoa - reflects Seatrium’s technical excellence, reliability, and commitment to mission readiness for our partners. This achievement reinforces our commitment to expanding our defence and security portfolio through trusted, long-term partnerships - supporting the material availability of naval forces worldwide.

Mr. Alvin Gan, Executive Vice President, Repairs and Upgrades, Seatrium, said, “We are honoured to partner Babcock as a favoured contractor for the RNZN. This agreement affirms our capabilities in specialised repairs for naval and maritime security projects and reflects our dedication to delivering excellence in customised maritime defence solutions. The successful and on-time completion of HMNZS Aotearoa lays the cornerstone for a productive collaboration over the next five years.”