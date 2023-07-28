Seatrade Maritime Salvage & Wreck 2023 Confirms Names to Lead Conference

Maritime Coastguard Agency, SKULD, Blue Tack and Hiscox among names confirmed for conference at Seatrade Maritime Salvage & Wreck 2023

Industry expertise and knowledge is set to feature in abundance at Seatrade Maritime Salvage & Wreck 2023 which has revealed the first twenty names confirmed to lead its highly-anticipated conference agenda.



The agenda, which has been created in careful consultation with the Seatrade Maritime Salvage & Wreck advisory committee, will be led by dynamic panel of industry maestros, who each bring with them a unique depth of expertise from their relevant field.



To date, confirmed speakers include:

Capt. Ayse Asli BASAK, Partner, MAB Maritime & Trading LTD (Past DPA)

Nicky Cariglia, Independent Consultant, Maritime

Andrew Chamberlin, Partner, HFW

Daniel Dettor, General Manager (Europe), Resolve Marine

Jim Elliot, CEO, Teichman Group

Henning Gramann, CEO, Green Ship Recycling (GRS), Officially appointed and sworn expert “IHM - Hazardous Material Data for Ships”

Richard Gunn, Partner, Hill Dickinson

Jenna Hales, Marine, Energy and Specialty Claims Manager, HISCOX

Martin Hall, Partner, Hill Dickinson

Ben Harris, Head of Claims, London Branch, The Shipowners’ Club

Nina M. Hanevold-Sandvik, Vice President, Casualty and Major Claims, SKULD

Stephan Hennig, The Secretary of State's Representative for Maritime Salvage and Intervention at Maritime and Coastguard Agency

Sam Kendall-Marsden, Director of Claims, NorthStandard

Namrata Nadkarni, Founder & CEO, Intent Communications

Gina Panayiotou, ESG Manager, West England P&I

Capt. Ajaz Peermohamed, Vice President, Vice President, Head of Collision Claims, Gard

Nick Shaw, CEO, International Group of P&I Clubs

Charles Talarmin, Head of section, Preparedness, Response and Planning Maritime Prefecture for the Channel and the North Sea

Oliver Timofei, CEO, Blue Tack

George A. Tsavliris, Principal, Tsavliris Salvage Group

Edward Wollaston, Vice President, Casualty and Major Claims, SKULD

Mariangela Zanaki, Organisational Development Consultant – Psychologist, Ceosan Consulting

“We are really delighted to welcome such a diverse, high-quality panel of new and returning speakers representing the key legal, insurance, salvage and recovery interests of the salvage and wreck removal industry,” said Chris Morley, Group Director – Seatrade Maritime.

“Each speaker brings with them a unique perspective into industry developments and an unrivalled depth of expertise in their specialist field, which will no doubt spark some interesting dialogue and engaging debate throughout both days at Seatrade Maritime Salvage & Wreck 2023,” continued Morley.



The recently announced agenda for Seatrade Maritime Salvage & Wreck 2023 will provide delegates with a comprehensive update on the current state of the industry ahead of exploring the influence of ESG and future fuels; how the modern world is impacting salvage operations; the appetite for legal instruments; future training requirements; closer collaboration opportunities and regulatory developments.



Seatrade Maritime Salvage and Wreck has long been a staple in the diary for the salvage and wreck removal industry. Supported by The International Salvage Union, the event brings together shipping, legal, insurance, salvage, and wreck removal professionals for two days of networking, conversation, debate and collaboration. Registration is now open for Seatrade Maritime Salvage & Wreck 2023, which takes place 6 – 7 December at Leonardo Royal Hotel London City and supported by HFW as official event partner.

