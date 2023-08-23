Seatrade Maritime CrewConnect Global 2023 Full Conference Agenda Revealed

Seatrade Maritime's Crew Connect Global event takes place in Manila from 21 to 23 November 2023.

As excitement grows for Seatrade Maritime CrewConnect Global 2023, all eyes are on its topical multi-track conference agenda, which will bring together industry experts to discuss the key trends impacting the global crewing industry, in addition to specialist content for the cruise market.



Taking place from 21 – 23 November in The Philippines, which is home to a third of the world’s seafarer workforce, Seatrade Maritime CrewConnect Global will welcome hundreds of crewing professionals to explore and tackle the latest trends impacting the seafarer of today and tomorrow, including mental health and wellbeing, technology, recruitment and retention, training at sea, and ESG.



“As the maritime sector goes through a defining era of evolution, particularly on its journey towards net-zero and accelerated technology adoption, the crewing industry finds itself facing new and unexpected challenges,” said Chris Morley, Group Director of Seatrade Maritime.



“The conference at Seatrade Maritime CrewConnect Global has always provided the industry with the insight, expertise and essential strategies needed to overcome the challenges of today and be ahead of tomorrow. As the event now marks its 24th edition, we’re delighted to offer such a comprehensive and engaging programme once again, which will be matched in quality by our soon-to-be-announced panel of speakers,” continued Morley.



In addition to a packed programme of shipping-focused talks, the agenda will also see CruiseConnect Summit make its eagerly anticipated return. Taking place on the morning of Tuesday 21 November, the Summit will bring together a carefully curated selection of sessions, which will focus on the specifics of crewing, retention, and training seafarers for cruise vessels.



“Demand for more cruise-focused content at CrewConnect Global has grown over recent years. Therefore, we are delighted to be able to provide focused sessions for those representing the crewing interests of this sector,” said Morley.



Registration is now open for Seatrade Maritime CrewConnect Global, which will take place 21 – 23 November 2023 at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila and feature a three-day conference, supplier Expo and the ever-popular CrewConnect Global Awards. Super early bird rates will end on Friday 01 September, click here to book and save 20%.

